Spring Fiesta Celebrates 15 Years – Spring is back! This year, it’s bigger than ever as Spring Fiesta celebrates its monumental 15th anniversary! With just four months to go, the countdown to SA’s most iconic music festival is officially underway.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, 4th October 2025, when the celebration reaches new heights.

To celebrate this 15 year milestone, Spring Fiesta are bringing back the legends! Those that were part of the very first years of the festival.

Kicking off the 2025 lineup with a WOW, are none other than The Layabouts. The legendary UK-based Deep and Soulful House duo. With nearly two decades at the forefront of the global dance music scene, they bring their signature sound to the Spring Fiesta main stage. They will be joined by acclaimed vocalist Imaani, a long-time collaborator known for her soulful and electrifying performances. Best known for their single, the local anthem ‘FOUND MY LIGHT’, they willl be bringing the best of their classic catalogue live on stage.

Spring Fiesta – a weekend of world-class music, energy, and unity

As always, Spring Fiesta delivers a weekend of world-class music, energy, and unity, with more surprises in store to mark the 15-year milestone. Attendees can expect a genre-blending experience across six uniquely curated stages, featuring top-tier talent from South Africa and around the globe. From House to Hip Hop, Amapiano to AfroTech, the sounds of Spring Fiesta are as diverse and dynamic as its fans.

With over 10,000 music lovers expected to gather, this year’s edition promises more than just performances. It’s a full-scale celebration of culture, creativity, and 15 years of unforgettable memories. Don’t miss The Layabouts ft. Imaani as they bring the soulful rhythm and powerful energy that have defined the Spring Fiesta legacy.

Join us this October as we honour the past, celebrate the present, and dance into the future. Happy 15th Anniversary, Spring Fiesta!

All You Need To Know About Spring Fiesta

Date: Saturday, 4th October 2025

Venue: Wild Waters Complex, Boksburg

Time:12pm until LATE

Tickets: Available at Howler.co.za