Spring Fiesta Going Big for 15th Anniversary – Spring is here!!! The countdown has officially kicked off for the 15th anniversary of the Spring Fiesta, South Africa’s most iconic music festival. With a month to go, anticipation is reaching fever pitch for the ultimate celebration of dance music, unity and of course culture.

Spring Fiesta will feature over 100 local and international artists and DJ’s will perform live across the 6 themed stages, showcasing some of SA’s dopest talent spanning over a diverse range of artists and DJ’s across different music genres including House, Hip Hop, Amapiano, Deep House and AfroTech. So make sure you set your alarms and mark your calendars for Sunday, 5 October 2025, when Spring Fiesta takes over Wild Waters in Ekurhuleni with a genre-defying lineup guaranteed to shake the dancefloor and stir the soul.

More about Spring Fiesta

From its grassroots beginnings over a decade ago, to becoming a cornerstone of the South African music calendar, Spring Fiesta 2025 is a celebration of 15 years. One of unforgettable moments. More than 20,000 music lovers are expected to attend this milestone edition. It promises an immersive festival experience unlike any other. Packed with live performances, exclusive collaborations, art installations, local food trucks, and surprise pop-ups throughout the day.

“This is more than a music festival. I’s a celebration of legacy, culture, and the people who’ve danced with us from day one. This year, we honor the past, embrace the now, and step boldly into the future.” ~ Spring Fiesta spokesperson Zane Gulston.

The 15th anniversary edition isn’t holding anything back, showcasing both homegrown legends and global game-changers.

Spring Fiesta Main Stage

Layabouts ft Imaan. | Gregor Salto & Chappell. | Cassper Nyovest. | Portia Monique. | Scorpion Kings. | DJ Kent LIVE ft Relo, Maleh. Nandi Mdida., Mo-T and Ziyon. |Mi Casa. | Kelvin Momo. | Nasty C. | K.O. | Zee Khumalo. | Prince Kaybee. | DJ Tira Live ft Danger. Dlala Mshunqisi. Mgilane. Joocy. | Mörda. | Lerato Kganyago. | Exte C.

Floor Resident: DJ Nel

Hosts: Nomalanga Shozi and Zane Gulston

The Hip Hop Stage(hosted by Speedsta)

DJ Speedsta. | PH. | Zooci Coke Dope. | 25k. | MashBeatz & Wordz. | Frank Casino. | Flvme. | Dj Zan D. | DJ Hudson. | Themba Lunacy. |Kyotic. | Mac Breezy. | Uncle Partytime. | DJ Sliqe. |Dj Milkshake. | Flflaa. | Bobo Brown. | Lesedi the DJ. | Rarri.

MC: LuthohasBadManners and Killamo

Stay True Sounds Stage (hosted by Sio)

Jazzanova. (Germany) | Charles Webster. (UK) | Kid Fonque. | Vinny da Vinci. | Blackwhole BeatsbyHand. | !Sooks. | China Charmeleon. | B2B. | Nutty Nys. | Thabo Tonick. | Black Villain. | Tea White.

Piano Dreamland Stage – (hosted by Gazza)

Kamo Mpela. | Shakes & Les. | Daliwonga. | Uncool MC Live. | Mdu aka Trap. | ThatoHatsi & Tracy Live. | Stixx. | Gazza. | Shaun 101. | LastBorn. | Linda Moeketsi | Juss Gigu | Siya & Hectic | Dj Shorts

MC: Tumi Lemang and Mark Khoza.

Soul CandiClassics

Lars Behrenroth. | Harrison Crump. | Ralf Gum. | Fistaz Mixwell. | Mbuso. | DJ China. | DJ Clock. | Mo Flava. | Roger Goode. | Grego Villa. | Jay-Em.

Bakone Afrotech Stage (hosted by Da Capo)

Da Capo with Pansula & Ribatone. | Sef Kambo. (UK) | MJ Merlon. | Ciza. | Atmos Blaq. | Mpho.Wave. | Masšh. | Jnr SA. | Blanka Mazimela. | Q Scotch. | Gwash10. | Thaami the Unknown.

DISCLAIMER: Lineup is subject to change prior to the show or on showday.

With an expected audience of over 20 000, this iconic day/night destination music experience is a celebration of all things entertainment:- music, culture and togetherness.

Mark your calendars and get ready to be blown away yet again as we officially kicked off the festive season. Spring Fiesta is powered by Smirnoff Ice.

Ticket Details for Spring Fiesta 2025

Phase 2

VIP Access Ticket – R700.00

Phase 3

General Access Ticket – R500

VIP Access Ticket – R800

VVIP Access Ticket – R1650

Tickets are selling fast!

Secure yours now and follow @SpringFiestaSA for updates, artist features, and behind-the-scenes exclusives.

Date: Saturday, 4th October 2025

Venue: Wild Waters Complex, Boksburg

Time: 12pm until LATE

Tickets Available for Spring Fiesta 2025 here