SRC clears 17 sporting disciplines

STAFF WRITER

At least 17 sporting disciplines , previously classified as medium and high-risk sports, have been cleared by the country’s sports regulatory body, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to resume activities following a prolonged Covid-19 break.

The sports codes which have been given clearance include football, rugby, volleyball, basketball, handball, kickboxing, karate, gymnastics, darts, judo, squash and hockey.

“Following the notice issued on March 16, informing the public on the decision of the Cabinet authorising the resumption of sport codes, previously designated as “medium and high risk”, the Sports and Recreation Commission wishes to advise the public that (17) National Sport Associations have complied with the requirements for resumption and should therefore resume sports activities.

The SRC advises that all national associations who are still to comply with the required protocols for re-opening to do so in order to be allowed to resume,” read part of the statement.