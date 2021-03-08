Stanbic appoints new CFO – Business Times

BUSINESS WRITER

Stanbic Bank has appointed seasoned banker, Tafadzwa Mahachi, as new chief financial officer (CFO), with effect from March 1 2021, the bank has said.

He replaces Solomon Nyanhongo who was appointed chief executive in January this year.

In a statement, the bank’s board chairman, Gregory Sebborn, said Mahachi will also join the board of directors as executive board member of the Standard Bank Group subsidiary.

“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Tafadzwa Mahachi to the role of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Board Member of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, effective 1 March 2021,” Sebborn said.

Mahachi, who has been with Stanbic Bank since 2008, was serving as the Head of Finance before the elevation.

“He has also gained external banking experience working within the Standard Bank group in Southern Africa. He has a record of achievement and success throughout his employment within the group,” Sebborn said.

Nyanhongo said Mahachi has an exceptional understanding of the wider financial services industry and has become an integral player in the banking sector at large.

Mahachi is a Chartered Accountant and a holder of a Bachelor of Accounting Science Honours (Hons BCompt) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Auditing.