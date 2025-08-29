Stassie Karanikolaou’s Plastic Surgery: Before & After Photos

The YouTuber has been open about the tweaks and lifts she underwent to achieve her current look, starting with a breast lift and lip fillers in 2017. She confirmed she had enhancements in a video on her YouTube channel and in a February 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I used to have the cutest, perkiest breasts when I was young,” she told the magazine. “Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your breasts sag. I had cute breasts, so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong.”

Karanikolaou decided to undergo a breast lift without implants, which she reportedly did not regret.

“I was very open to sharing; plastic surgery is nothing to be ashamed of,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you’re insecure about. All my comments were saying, ‘You’re so insecure, you’re so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have shown it.”

Two months later, Karanikolaou uploaded a stunning photo of herself in a strapless top and jeans that accentuated her hourglass figure.

“Wishing I wasn’t sick and could go weekend 2,” she captioned the post.