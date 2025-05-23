Stephen Gawking releases ‘The Way’ – South African artist Stephen Gawking, known as The Nuclear Lyricist, has released his anticipated new song ‘The Way’, featuring multi-award-winning entertainer Clint Brink. This powerful track blends Pop, R&B, and Amapiano sounds, delivering a message of surrender, hope, and divine strength. One that transcends personal struggles.

A true ambassador of hope, Stephen Gawking, who lives with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), has turned his own challenges into a source of inspiration. Despite living with a debilitating condition, Stephen’s mission is to rise above and inspire others through his music. With ‘The Way’, he shares a deeply personal journey of a warrior who learns that true strength isn’t found within, but through surrendering to a higher power. Stephen’s own battles and recovery from severe health challenges lend authenticity and emotional depth to the song’s message.

‘The Way’ features the incredible Clint Brink, a celebrated actor, singer, and producer with over 25 years in the entertainment industry. The song combines an uplifting message with dynamic musicality. Clint’s unique energy and artistic contributions elevate the track, bringing an additional layer of depth that promises to resonate with a global audience.

For Stephen, ‘The Way’ marks a milestone in his journey as a music artist and a testament to his unshakeable faith. Stephen’s profound transformation and belief in divine strength echo through the lyrics, making this collaboration with Clint Brink not just a song, but a movement. It’s a call to surrender, embrace faith, and discover a higher purpose.

Stephen Gawking shares, “For me, ‘The Way’ reflects my own journey – a story of discovering that true strength doesn’t come from within, but from something greater. The song follows the path of a warrior who, after struggling to find power in his own efforts, uncovers the peace and strength that come through surrender. I’ve faced many difficult times, and it was only when I let go of my pride and ego that I experienced real strength, through grace.

This song is my message to others. We are never alone in our struggles, and there is always hope, even in the darkest moments. ‘The Way’ is my testimony. A journey that mirrors the warrior’s realisation of divine strength through surrender. It is through this surrender that we find true freedom. This song is written to inspire, and I hope it reaches those who need it the most.”

‘The Way’ is now available on all major platforms, a reminder that, regardless of the challenges we face, strength comes when we surrender to something greater.

Stephen Gawking, known as The Nuclear Lyricist, is a visionary musician whose music transcends boundaries. Living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 (SMA), Stephen has become a beacon of hope for those facing adversity. Through his music, he inspires listeners worldwide, using his platform to champion resilience and strength, while always pointing to a higher purpose. From an early age, Stephen transformed his challenges into powerful musical storytelling. His music speaks to those who feel marginalized or broken, offering them strength through his personal journey.

