Ster-Kinekor Screening Two New NT Live Productions – Two exciting new theatre productions, filmed live from theatres in London, will be screened at select Ster-Kinekor and Cinema Nouveau theatres during August and September. Cinema audiences and theatre lovers alike will be treated to innovative productions from some of Britain’s most exciting playwrights, directors, actors, and stages, on the big screen as part of the NT (National Theatre) Live series.

The Importance of Being Earnest will be screened on 30 and 31 August, and 02 September. Dr. Strangelove is scheduled for 20, 21 and 23 September. Each of these NT Live productions will be shown at Ster-Kinekor Rosebank Nouveau. Also, Cresta in Johannesburg, Ster-Kinekor Brooklyn, and Ster-Kinekor V&A Waterfront. There will be three screenings only.

“With NT Live productions showing on our cinema screens, local audiences get the opportunity to experience some of the best of British theatre. This, in a theatre-like setting, as an extension of the live production’s audience. It is wonderful that we can show these world-class productions from the UK on our screens for audiences to enjoy and appreciate great theatre,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor Theatres.

NT Live Production ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

‘A Trivial Comedy for Serious People, ’Being sensible can be excessively boring. At least Jack thinks so. The Importance of Being Earnest releases on 30 August at 17:30. Having finished a sold-out run at the National Theatre in January, NT Live are excited to bring this joyful reimagining and spectacular adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy to the big screen.

Directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi), this bold reboot brings a fresh take on the classic and boasts a stellar cast including Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education), Sharon D Clarke (Ellis) and Hugh Skinner (Fleabag).

While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar facade. Unfortunately, living a double life has its drawbacks, especially when it comes to love. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate. This hilarious story of identity, impersonation and romance was filmed live from the National Theatre in London.

NT Live Production ‘Dr. Strangelove’

Based on Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 Cold War comedy, Dr. Strangelove, Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge, The Trip) leads this fun new stage adaptation from Armando Iannucci and Sean Foley as he takes on Peter Seller’s iconic roles.

As one of the top comedy films of all time, Dr. Strangelove celebrates Kubrick’s legacy and the relevance of the story 60 years on. The cast also features National Theatre Live alumni Giles Terera and Tony Jayawardena.

Steve Coogan plays four roles in the world premiere stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy masterpiece Dr. Strangelove. When a rogue U.S General triggers a nuclear attack, a surreal race takes place. This sees the Government and one eccentric scientist scramble to avert global destruction.

This explosively funny satire is led by a world-renowned creative team. This includes Armando Iannucci (The Thick of It, Veep) and Sean Foley (The Upstart Crow). A production from Patrick Myles and David Luff, it is based on the motion picture directed by Stanley Kubrick. The story was based on the book ‘Red Alert’ by Peter George.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see these two world-class theatre productions. Bookings are now open. Screenings are limited and will be released at Rosebank Nouveau, Cresta in Johannesburg, Ster-Kinekor Brooklyn, and Ster-Kinekor V&A Waterfront. Loyalty deals apply to ticket prices which include half-price tickets on Tuesdays.

