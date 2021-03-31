Stilo Magolide releases track list and cover for his upcoming EP, ‘Infinite Melanin’

Stilo Magolide took to his Instagram to share album cover and feature list for his upcoming EP, “Infinite Melanin”.

Taking to his social media, the star showed that he did a great job with his EP as he featured some of the unique artists and voices in South Africa.

It will feature 11 solid tracks and contributions from Intaba Yase Dubai, KLY, Truhitz, Lucille Slade and more.

Many of his fans are waiting patiently for its release.

Stilo tweeted: “Infinite Melanin tracklist”

See posts below: