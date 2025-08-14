Stormproof your business: Practical strategies to thrive amid Zimbabwe’s toughest challenges

SHEPHARD KEMBO

In Zimbabwe and across the Southern Africa region and the wider continent, where electricity outages, volatile currencies and erratic supply chains have become the norm, only the most resilient businesses make it through the storm.

From Harare to Johannesburg, Lagos to Nairobi, entrepreneurs face a daily triathlon of adversity, load shedding, inflation, and supply disruptions.

Yet, amidst the chaos, some businesses are not just surviving — they are thriving.

So, what separates the businesses that crumble from those that climb?

In this article, I explore practical, tested, and deeply Zimbabwean and African strategies for building a business that withstands the storms and sustains profitable growth.

Build for resilience, not convenience

Too many businesses are built for the “good days.”

Real entrepreneurship — especially in Zimbabwe — requires building for the bad days as well. When power cuts, suppliers delay, and inflation spikes, your business systems must absorb the shock without collapsing.

Solution:

– Invest in energy alternatives: Solar systems, inverters, and backup generators are no longer luxuries — they are essential infrastructure. Start small if you must but start.

– Redesign your operations to function in stages — prioritize critical functions that must continue during power outages.

– Digitize wherever possible to reduce dependency on physical infrastructure.

Master the art of inflation-proofing



In high-inflation environments like Zimbabwe, yesterday’s prices quickly become irrelevant.

Businesses that rely on static pricing or long-term, inflexible supplier contracts often suffer catastrophic losses.

Solution:

– Implement dynamic pricing models that adjust based on real-time cost movements.

– Hold value, not cash. Convert excess liquidity into inventory, real assets, or even USD-indexed savings instruments.

– Shorten your credit cycle. Get paid faster, renegotiate payment terms, and reduce reliance on long-term receivables.

Diversify your supply chain — aggressively



A single supplier, a single border post, a single transportation route — these can be the downfall of a business in Africa’s fragile logistics ecosystems.

Solution:

– Build redundancy into your supply chain. Always have a Plan B supplier, even if it is more expensive.

– Localize procurement where possible to reduce dependency on international or cross-border delays.

– Invest in relationships — in Africa, trust-based supplier relationships can unlock faster deliveries and credit-based survival.

Embrace the power of strategic partnerships

No business is an island — and trying to be one, especially in this economy, is a costly mistake.

Solution:

– Collaborate with others in your industry to share logistics, energy resources, or procurement costs.

– Join buying groups or cooperatives that can negotiate better rates with suppliers.

– Outsource non-core functions to specialists who can deliver better efficiency at lower cost.

Financial discipline: Your lifeline in crisis



In unstable economies, the margin for financial error is razor-thin. Businesses that do not track their cash flow religiously often find themselves gasping for breath.

Solution:

– Run lean. Every dollar must justify its existence.

– Track cash flow weekly, not monthly.

– Create a 3-tier budget: Essentials, growth investments, and contingencies.

– Do not over-expand. Growth without systems is suicide in tough markets.

Culture eats chaos for breakfast

What sustains a business in hard times is not only its systems, but its people. A strong, loyal, innovative team can outperform any external storm.

Solution:

– Invest in staff training and morale. Let your team feel like co-owners of the mission.

– Be transparent about challenges — people will rise to the occasion if they understand the vision.

– Reward problem-solvers and cultivate an “ownership mindset” within the organization.

Stay inspired, stay grounded



Finally, the most crucial pillar of all: you, the entrepreneur. You are the first generator before any solar panel or backup battery. Your vision, tenacity, and faith must outlast the storms.



Personal strategy:

– Pray. Plan. Push. There is power in spiritual alignment and disciplined action.

– Surround yourself with mentors, advisors, and entrepreneurs who sharpen you.

– Take care of your health and family — because burnout does not build empires.

Africa’s adversity is its advantage

We often lament the challenges of doing business in Africa — and yes, they are many. But beneath the chaos lies the secret: the harder the environment, the higher the reward for those who crack the code. Businesses that learn to thrive under load shedding, inflation, and supply disruptions are not just surviving — they are building indestructible empires.

Let us not curse the darkness — let us build with candles, solar panels, and unstoppable spirit.

Shephard Kembo is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and strategic advisor passionate about building resilient African businesses.

Kembo is the Managing Partner of Globavel International (Pvt) Ltd.

He writes on business transformation, operational strategy, and entrepreneurial leadership across the continent.

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]

Website: www.globavelinternational.co.zw

WhatsApp: +263 772 446 731 | +27 78 389 3757

He is reachable on all social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X), LinkedIn, and TikTok.

