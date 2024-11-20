Substannzz Talks ‘Star Life’ – DancehallMag

Artekal Music recording artist Substannzz is all smiles these days as his latest single, Star Life, has racked up over 2.1 million in only four weeks. This is the St. Thomas rhyme slinger’s second major hit in the last four months, following up on the success of his breakout single, Mi Waan Rich.

The Star Life song is semi-autobiographical as it recounts a tough breakup in the rising artist’s romantic life that brought him extreme emotional heartache and threatened to turn his life upside down.

“You know heartbreak is a thing everyone have to go through, it’s just that is not a topic that most males like to discuss, but nuff people come up to me all over Jamaica and say dem can relate to it,” Substannzz told DancehallMag.

“Is a hell of a thing when a woman decide it’s over and is ready to move on and live her Star Life and leave you in the dust, you have to be strong as a man to survive that.”

The song is currently No. 3 on the YouTube Trending charts with over 266,000 views in the last seven days alone. Teejay holds the pole position on the chart with Never Complain featuring Masicka, while Squash holds the second spot with Get Up. Masicka rounds out the top five with Whites.













He is confirmed to perform at this year’s Sting 2024 concert at Jamworld in Portmore, St. Catherine.

A graduate of Seaforth High School, the St. Thomas-based deejay draws inspiration from his life experiences, crafting a unique style that sets him apart from his peers. His innovative approach and forward-thinking mentality bring a fresh perspective to the music industry.

He is set to release visuals for a new single called Grip Wrench on the Artekal Music imprint this weekend.