Suicide Mods Abyss Detailed First Look – She's A Stunner!

Oh yea man…lots of people have been asking me about this one. Suicide Mods latest is the Abyss. A mod that can run standard coils from many manufacturers (via adaptors), can be a side by side mod, and can run the Bridges that so many of us love from Billet Boxes. Got this pre-release, and have tested it for about a week. There will likely be small changes, like etching and perhaps functionality, so I figured I’d go ahead and give you as detailed of a look as I can. Ya ready? Let’s check it out….

#WevapeWevote

Title Intro music by my nephew Tyler Brittan, and you should check out his channel here: http://bit.ly/2lVoRJW

Thank you for watching and for your support for all these years! If you’d like to donate to the channel, please use: www.PayPal.Me/tonybrittan Every dollar counts and helps to keep it going.

_______________________________________

Find my the latest episode on the Picky Eater Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRnYgh60xA8

And the Sea Glass Hunter Channel is here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC36JkOmN35-25wVwNAq4iSg

—————————————–

Advocacy Links:

United Vapers Alliance: https://unitedvapersalliance.org

Vapor Technology Association: https://vaportechnology.org

Central Advocacy Link, Send Letters To Your Legislators: http://www.August8th.org

Casaa: http://www.casaa.org/

NCVC: www.ncvapingcouncil.com

Right2Vape PAC: www.right2vape.org

American Vaping Association: https://vaping.org

Dr Fasalino’s Flavor Study results that he’s handed over to the FDA: http://bit.ly/2MsPbaG

SEVIA USA – the group that’s inviting China manufacturers to join and help fight the FDA’s unfair regulations: http://bit.ly/2svVrlg

Also: http://www.notblowingsmoke.org

These are solely my opinions, based on my use of these products. Please do your research, and use caution when using these devices. Buy or use at your own risk! These items were provided free so I could share them with you here on the channel. Vapor Trail Channel makes no claims regarding these items being “healthy”.

Social Media Links:

https://instagram.com/vaportrailchannel/

http://www.facebook.com/vaportrailchannel

https://twitter.com/VaporTrailCh

https://www.pinterest.com/vaportrailc/