Summer Walker ‘In the City’ – Sunday 5 October 2025. – Following overwhelming demand, American R&B artist and global sensation Summer Walker is officially bringing her live show to Gauteng. This, after the announcement of her headlining slot at Rocking the Daisies in Cape Town on 3 October,

Her accolades include a Billboard Music Award, a IHeartRadio Music Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards, and two Grammy Award nominations. In 2022 Billboard Women in Music recognised Walker with the Chart Breaker Award for her achievement on Billboard charts. As of 2025, Walker has sold over 32 million certified units from the RIAA between albums and songs.

Joining her at SunBet Arena will be genre-defying South African alt-R&B artist Lordkez, who continues to push the boundaries of sound and storytelling.

In The City is Johannesburg’s premier live music experience, launched in 2018 to bring global stars to local stages in a more intimate, high-quality setting. Occurring multiple times a year, the event unifies more relatively focused and discerning pockets of music lovers under a common eagerness to experience burgeoning acts from around the globe.

