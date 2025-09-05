33
38
23
4
13
14
18
11
44
46
40
16
35
2
30
24
25
20
49
3
9
8
48
34
1
22
15
31
10
32
26
5
37
39
43
29
Summer Walker ‘In the City’ – Sunday 5 October 2025

Summer Walker ‘In the City’ – Sunday 5 October 2025

2025-09-05Last Updated: 2025-09-05
340 1 minute read

Summer Walker ‘In the City’ – Sunday 5 October 2025. –  Following overwhelming demand, American R&B artist and global sensation Summer Walker is officially bringing her live show to Gauteng. This, after the announcement of her headlining slot at Rocking the Daisies in Cape Town on 3 October, 

Her accolades include a Billboard Music Award, a IHeartRadio Music Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards, and two Grammy Award nominations. In 2022 Billboard Women in Music recognised Walker with the Chart Breaker Award for her achievement on Billboard charts. As of 2025, Walker has sold over 32 million certified units from the RIAA between albums and songs.

Joining her at SunBet Arena will be genre-defying South African alt-R&B artist Lordkez, who continues to push the boundaries of sound and storytelling.

In The City is Johannesburgs premier live music experience, launched in 2018 to bring global stars to local stages in a more intimate, high-quality setting. Occurring multiple times a year, the event unifies more relatively focused and discerning pockets of music lovers under a common eagerness to experience burgeoning acts from around the globe.

Summer Walker – ‘In the City’ Sunday, 5 October 2025

DATE:

Sunday, 5 October 2025

TIME:

16h00 – 22h00

COST:

Tickets from R799 per person and available via Quicket

VENUE:

SunBet Arena, Time Square

Menlyn Maine, Aramist Avenue 209, Menlyn, Pretoria

RESTRICTIONS

No under 16s


Source link

2025-09-05Last Updated: 2025-09-05
340 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

The Source |2022 Mugshot Of YNW Melly’s Attorney Surfaces Online

The Source |2022 Mugshot Of YNW Melly’s Attorney Surfaces Online

2023-06-22
BIA Celebrates “WE ON GO” with Star-Studded LA Event

BIA Celebrates “WE ON GO” with Star-Studded LA Event

2025-05-09
Alex FM Announces 67 Minutes for Mandela Day Winter Drive at Joseph Gerhard Home for Elders

Alex FM Announces 67 Minutes for Mandela Day Winter Drive at Joseph Gerhard Home for Elders

2023-07-01
Afdis appoints new MD – Business Times

Afdis appoints new MD – Business Times

2021-03-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo