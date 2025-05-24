Sunderland seal Premier League return over Sheffield United in £220m game

Tommy Watson’s 95th-minute winner at Wembley means Sunderland will grace the Premier League for the first time in eight years

Sheffield United 1-2 Sunderland (Campbell 25′ | Mayenda 76′, Watson 90+5′)

WEMBLEY — After eight years that felt 10 times longer, Sunderland are back in the big time.

Within seconds of Tommy Watson’s dramatic added-time winner rolling into the bottom corner, the Sunderland half of Wembley was cloaked in thick red smoke; the Sheffield United end stunned into silence.

The flares were lit, and the roars of relief were let out. Kevin Phillips, Peter Reid and Jordan Henderson beamed in the stands. Luke O’Nien, forced off in the opening two minutes with a dislocated shoulder, flew down the touchline to join the celebrations, arm flapping alongside him like a handicapped pigeon.

When Sunderland last graced the Premier League, there was precious little to connect the team to the fans. A squad of Didier Ndongs exiting the division in last place with 24 points. Another relegation and Sunderland Till I Die ignominy followed.

Perhaps it was fitting that a homegrown lad from Horden scored the goal to send them back up.

Watson’s decision to join Brighton last month seems all the more baffling now; why would anyone want to miss what comes next?

Credit the 19-year-old for a supremely taken finish from the edge of the box, though. Credit too to Eliezer Mayenda for lashing Sunderland level 20 minutes before and Regis Le Bris for changing the game with his substitutions and tactical tweaks.

For so long, Sheffield United had this game under control. Gradually, Chris Wilder’s side allowed it to slip from grasp, Kieffer Moore’s errant pass on halfway rolling to Watson, who punished him brutally.

The Black Cats can look forward to an almighty payday to the tune of £220m at least, as a new bumper Sky Sports TV deal begins for 2025-26. But first: promotion, a party and a parade.

History beckoned for either winner. These teams have been allergic to Championship play-off final success. Sheffield United had lost all three out of three, Sunderland two out of two.

The Blades were the favourites following their 6-0 hammering of Bristol City in the semi-final and superior regular season. A 14-point gap separated the clubs in the Championship table, the largest difference between play-off finalists in EFL history.

They began assertively and deservedly took the lead after 25 minutes. The goal wouldn’t have looked out of place in a Premier League stadium.

Initially, it happened at breakneck speed with Michael Cooper punching a Sunderland corner clear to set Gustavo Hamer haring hungrily after it. The rest happened in slow motion.

Hamer waited and waited for Tyrese Campbell to catch up with him and released the perfect pass once he had galloped into view; the striker took a touch and calmly dinked a finish over the onrushing Patterson.

Tyrese Campbell gave Sheffield United the lead with a fine finish (Photo: Getty)



Nobody could begrudge Campbell Jr his moment, 11 months on from the passing of his father, the former Arsenal and Everton forward Kevin. He raised his index finger to the sky and looked to the heavens in tribute.

Sunderland were in danger of letting the occasion slip from them. When Harrison Burrows’ sweetly struck volley from the edge of the box skipped and skidded past Patterson, the whole of Wembley had the same thought: Game over.

The trajectory of the finish was the giveaway VAR needed, nestling well inside the post. Patterson dived late, unsighted by the sizeable presence of Vinicius Souza to his left. Chris Kavanagh checked his monitor and ruled it out. Sunderland fans roared as if they’d scored.

It was all they had had to shout about. Their side had frozen in the first-half with Cooper only called into action in the fifth minute of added time by a tame Chris Rigg effort.

There was greater belief after the restart, but not enough spark or incision. Initially, at least.

Sheffield United sat off, waiting for their moment to spring. Patterson and Dan Ballard both had to be alert to deny Andre Brooks after a mistake from Dennis Cirkin. That would have killed it.

Le Bris rolled the dice. Patrick Roberts came on first, followed 17 minutes from time by top scorer Wilson Isidor and Watson. A cautious 4-4-1-1 swapped out for a bold 4-2-4 with Enzo Le Fee one of the sitters.

The impact was almost immediate. Roberts wandered infield and picked the perfect pass for Mayenda who fired his shot into the roof of Cooper’s net. There was no time for panache, only power. Smashed home with feeling.

Cue relief, cue bedlam, cue a changing of the tide. Jobe Bellingham drilled a shot over as renewed belief took hold. Then came the golden moment, Watson scoring to send the Sunderland fans into dreamland.