Super League predictions and i’s 2024 team-by-team guide

Super League’s new season starts on Thursday with the Hull derby taking place in front of more than 20,000 fans at the MKM Stadium.

But it is defending champions Wigan, neighbours St Helens, Challenge Cup holders Leigh and rising Hull KR who are expected to mount the strongest title challenges.

Add to that mix last year’s grand finalists Catalans and Sam Burgess-led Warrington, and Super League promises to be an even tighter contest in 2024.

John Davidson’s Super League 2024 predictions Table: 1 Wigan Warriors

2 St Helens

3 Hull Kingston Rovers

4 Catalans Dragons

5 Leigh Leopards

6 Leeds Rhinos

7 Warrington Wolves

8 Hull FC

9 Huddersfield Giants

10 Salford Red Devils

11 Castleford Tigers

12 London Broncos Grand final winner: Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers

The Tigers cycled through three coaches last year and have a new one in Craig Lingard, the former Batley boss. Castleford had a horrible 2023, finishing second from bottom, but despite a major overhaul of both players and staff they are still likely to be fighting for the wooden spoon.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans made it to Old Trafford in 2023 and almost edged Wigan in the grand final but are now without marquee man Sam Tomkins and halves Mitchell Pearce and Tyrone May. The French club have a brand-new spine and a back-row influx from the NRL, but this could be a season of rebuilding for Les Dracs.

Huddersfield Giants

The pressure is on at the birthplace of rugby league after missing out on the semi-finals. Coach Ian Watson has gutted his roster, and a lot will ride on the performances of new halfback Adam Clune, but a title charge seems out of reach for the struggling Giants.

Hull FC

Like Huddersfield, Hull FC were poor in 2023 and failed to make the playoffs. Coach Tony Smith is also feeling the heat and the loss of star playmaker Jake Clifford back to the NRL will be difficult to replace for the under-pressure Black & Whites.

Hull Kingston Rovers

Willie Peters enjoyed a dream debut campaign at Hull KR, leading the club all the way to the Challenge Cup final and a fourth-place finish. Expectations are high to go one better this term with Tyrone May, Peta Hiku and Niall Evalds out to drive the resurgent Robins even further forward.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds flattered to deceive last year and the Rhinos have broken the bank in response, spending big money to nab Salford pair Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers. Five other new players have joined them at Headingley where hopes are high that the Loiners can contend for their first title in seven years.

Leigh Leopards

Promoted Leigh shocked Super League in 2023 by winning the Challenge Cup and finishing fifth. The Leopards are out to prove it was no fluke and with ex-Cronulla pivot Matt Moylan joining the club there is no reason why Adrian Lam’s men can’t succeed again.

London Broncos

No one expected London to get promoted and there is even less of a chance of them staying up this year. The Broncos’ recruitment has been underwhelming, and their poor IMG grade and pre-season injury crisis mean they are most likely to be Super League’s whipping boys.

Salford Red Devils

Salford have endured an off-season of hell with stadium issues, player sales to Leeds and the departures of both of their starting wingers. The Red Devils will start the season with just 24 players and coach Paul Rowley will need to perform a major miracle to get them into the top six.

St Helens

Saints’ quest for five titles in a row fell at the hands of Catalans in the semi-finals. Talisman James Roby may have retired but with a refreshed squad full of stars, headlined by England fullback Jack Welsby, means they are ready to go ahead and claim more silverware. As the saying goes, never write off the Saints.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington’s rollercoaster of 2023 ended with the surprise appointment of rookie Sam Burgess. Whether the inexperienced coach can marshal a talented but underachieving squad that includes the likes of star halfback George Williams will be one of the storylines of the season.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan won the double last year but on the back of outstanding recruitment look even stronger this year. The Warriors meet Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge following their opening weekend clash with Castleford but with Man of Steel Bevan French in their ranks, and a squad bursting with talent, they look poised for a golden run.