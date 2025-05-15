Support ‘Reach For A Dream’ Slipper Day – Slipper Day returns on 30 May, inviting South Africans to Do It For The Dreamers! Purchase a R20 sticker, wear your slippers, and help fulfil the dreams of children facing life-threatening illnesses. It’s a simple yet powerful way to bring hope and joy to those who need it most.

For the past 36 years, Reach For A Dream has been fulfilling dreams for children with illnesses such as cancer, heart conditions, and organ failure to name a few. Each day, Reach For A Dream brings more than six dreams to life. Whether it’s meeting their role model, receiving something they’ve always dreamed of, or experiencing the joy of their dream destination. These moments offer relief, inspiration, and the courage to keep dreaming.

Since its launch in 2011, Slipper Day has united the nation in support of these children. They have grown into one of South Africa’s most anticipated fundraising campaigns. This year, we’re doing it for the dreamers, because every sticker sold helps bring joy to a child in need.

How You Can Get Involved

By purchasing a sticker for just R20, you can bring comfort and joy to a child facing a difficult journey. Every dream offers a child facing a life-threatening illness a break from treatment and a reason to keep hoping for a brighter tomorrow.

“Slipper Day is South Africa’s cosiest fundraiser, and this year, we’re doing it for the dreamers. Something as simple as buying a Slipper Day sticker and wearing slippers becomes a powerful symbol of hope, comfort, and the belief that every child deserves to dream. Let’s come together and show these children that they are not alone on their journey,” says Julia Sotirianakos, CEO of Reach For A Dream.

Over the years, schools and companies across South Africa have embraced Slipper Day, trading their everyday shoes for slippers in honour of children who spend their days in hospital. This year, we call on even more schools, businesses, and communities to do it for the dreamers. Every dream fulfilled brings light to a child’s toughest days.

Where to Get Your Slipper Day Stickers

Slipper Day stickers will be available from 14 April to 30 May. Find them at Wimpy, Dischem Pharmacies, Baby City, Pick n Pay, Toys R Us, Babies R Us, Krispy Kreme, Hush Puppies, and The Crazy Store. For online shoppers, stickers and themed slippers and socks can be purchased directly from the Reach For A Dream website. Virtual stickers are also available via the Zapper app and through our online store.

Bulk sticker orders for schools and corporates will be proudly delivered by The Courier Guy.

Wear your sticker and slippers on 30 May to redeem a free Famous Coffee (or hot chocolate for kids under 12) at Wimpy.

“This Slipper Day, do it for the dreamers – because every dream matters.”