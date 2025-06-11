25
26
18
38
14
23
11
1
34
48
40
24
20
2
31
32
15
30
49
37
46
13
8
29
10
44
39
3
5
9
35
16
4
33
22
43
Sverre Nypan: Man City 'beat Arsenal and Aston Villa' to Norway wonderkid signing

Sverre Nypan: Man City 'beat Arsenal and Aston Villa' to Norway wonderkid signing

2025-06-11Last Updated: 2025-06-11
344 Less than a minute


The midfielder, dubbed ‘the next Martin Odegaard’, has snubbed interest from the Gunners


Source link

2025-06-11Last Updated: 2025-06-11
344 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Edwards hails Luton's fighting spirit as they hit back from 2-0 to earn a point at the City Ground

Edwards hails Luton's fighting spirit as they hit back from 2-0 to earn a point at the City Ground

2023-10-21
Luton chief apologises to Bowler after switching formations since his move from Nottingham Forest

Luton chief apologises to Bowler after switching formations since his move from Nottingham Forest

2025-02-28
Jake Paul vs Mike Perry LIVE! Boxing fight stream, updates, undercard results and TV channel

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry LIVE! Boxing fight stream, updates, undercard results and TV channel

2024-07-21
Gabriel Jesus has fallen into the same trap at Arsenal as he did at Man City

Gabriel Jesus has fallen into the same trap at Arsenal as he did at Man City

2024-04-03
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo