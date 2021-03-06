SZA Debuts ‘Good Days’ Video
SZA’s video for “Good Days” is finally here.
The trippy clip, which she directed herself, opens with SZA lying on her bedroom floor after taking mushrooms. She is transported to a forest with giant mushrooms where she begins to dance uncontrollably. The TDE songstress also finds herself in a library, working a stripper pole in a glittery bikini while reading a book. “Good Days” ends before switching into her unreleased song “Shirt” as she dreams of herself dancing at a gas station.
SZA admits she was “shocked and confused” by the success of “Good Days,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. “It wasn’t meant to be a single. It was just a song that I liked that I kinda put out as a snippet and then people liked it, but it’s like the type of song that I wouldn’t expect…It’s just honest vibes,” she told “CBS This Morning” last month.
“Shirt,” produced by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, exploded on TikTok after SZA shared a snippet on social media. And fans may soon get to hear the long-awaited follow-up to her 2017 debut Ctrl. “The music is on the way,” she said.
SZA recently interviewed Doja Cat for the cover of V Magazine where he revealed that the two have collaborated on a song called “Kiss Me More” for Doja’s upcoming album Planet Her.