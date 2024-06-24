18
T20 World Cup 2024: Semi-final fixtures, results, group tables

Holders England are into the semi-finals after smashing the USA on Sunday, while they were joined by South Africa after they edged out the West Indies.

In the other group, Australia may have to beat India to qualify after a defeat to Afghanistan.

The tournament will remain in the Caribbean for the duration with two groups of four teams vying for the semi-final berths.

T20 World Cup tables, fixtures and results

TBC vs TBC -1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Taroubia

TBC vs TBC – 4.30pm, Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Pos

Team

P

W

L

NR

NRR

Pts

1

India

2

2

0

0

+2.425

4

2

Australia

2

1

1

0

+0.223

2

3

Afghanistan

2

1

1

0

-0.650

2

4

Bangladesh

2

0

2

0

-2.489

0

India bt Afghanistan by 47 runs

India bt Bangladesh by 50 runs

Afghanistan bt Australia by 21 runs

Australia vs India – 3.30pm, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh – 1.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium

Pos

Team

P

W

L

NR

NRR

Pts

1

England

3

2

1

0

+1.992

6

2

South Africa

2

2

0

0

+0.625

4

3

West Indies

2

1

1

0

+1.814

2

4

USA

3

0

3

0

-3.906

0

South Africa bt United States by 18 runs

England bt West Indies by eight wickets

South Africa bt England by seven runs

West Indies bt USA by nine wickets

South Africa bt West Indies by three wicket

TBC vs TBC – 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

TBC vs TBC – 3.30pm, Providence Stadium

Semi-final winner 1 vs Semi-final winner 2 – 3.30pm, Kensington Oval

Pos

Team

P

W

L

NR

NRR

Pts

1

India

4

3

0

1

+1.137

7

2

USA

4

2

1

1

+0.127

5

3

Pakistan

4

2

2

0

+0.294

4

4

Canada

4

1

2

1

-0.493

3

5

Ireland

3

0

2

1

-1.712

1

USA bt Canada by seven wickets

India bt Ireland by eight wickets

Canada bt Ireland by 12 runs

Pakistan bt Canada by seven wickets

India are the favourites to win the 2024 T20 World Cup

AFP via Getty Images

India bt USA by seven wickets

USA vs Ireland abandoned due to rain

Canada vs India abandoned due to rain

Pakistan bt Ireland by three wickets

Pos

Team

P

W

L

NR

NRR

Pts

1

Australia

4

4

0

0

+2.791

8

2

England

4

2

1

1

+3.611

5

3

Scotland

4

2

1

1

+1.255

5

4

Namibia

4

1

3

0

-2.585

2

5

Oman

4

0

4

0

-3.062

0

Namibia bt Oman by 11 runs in Super Over

Australia bt Oman by 39 runs

Scotland bt Namibia by five wickets

Scotland bt Oman by seven wickets

Jofra Archer could be key to England’s hopes

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Australia bt Namibia by nine wickets

Australia bt Scotland by five wickets

Pos

Team

P

W

L

NR

NRR

Pts

1

West Indies

4

4

0

0

+3.257

8

2

Afghanistan

4

3

0

1

+1.835

6

3

New Zealand

4

2

2

0

+0.415

4

4

Uganda

4

1

3

0

-4.510

2

5

Papua New Guinea

4

0

4

0

-1.268

0

West Indies bt Papua New Guinea by five wickets

Afghanistan bt Uganda by 125 runs

Uganda bt Papua New Guinea by three wickets

Afghanistan bt New Zealand by 84 runs

West Indies bt Uganda by 134 runs

West Indies bt New Zealand by 13 runs

The pressure is on hosts West Indies

Getty Images

Afghanistan bt Papua New Guinea by seven wickets

New Zealand bt Uganda by nine wickets

New Zealand bt Papua New Guinea by seven wickets

West Indies bt Afghanistan by 107 runs

Pos

Team

P

W

L

NR

NRR

Pts

1

South Africa

4

4

0

0

+0.470

8

2

Bangladesh

4

3

1

0

+0.616

6

3

Sri Lanka

4

1

2

1

+0.863

3

4

Netherlands

4

1

3

0

-1.358

2

5

Nepal

4

0

3

1

-0.542

1

South Africa bt Sri Lanka by six wickets

Netherlands bt Nepal by six wickets

Bangladesh bt Sri Lanka by two wickets

South Africa bt Netherlands by four wickets

South Africa bt Bangladesh by four runs

South Africa are big favourites in Group D

Getty Images

Nepal vs Sri Lanka abandoned due to adverse weather

Bangladesh bt Netherlands by 25 runs

South Africa bt Nepal by one run

Bangladesh bt Nepal by 21 runs

Sri Lanka bt Netherlands by 83 runs

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda – 10,000 capacity

Kensington Oval, Barbados – 28,000 capacity

Providence Stadium, Guyana – 20,000 capacity

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia – 15,000 capacity

Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent & the Grenadines – 18,000 capacity

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago – 15,000 capacity

Central Broward Park, Florida (USA) – 25,000 capacity

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (USA) – 34,000 capacity

Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas (USA) – 15,000 capacity

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York

AFP via Getty Images

How to watch the T20 World Cup

TV channel: The T20 World Cup will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.


Source link

