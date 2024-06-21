T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8s fixtures, results, group tables
Holders England narrowly booked their place in the next round courtesy of big wins over Oman and Namibia and a tight victory for Australia over Scotland.
They join co-hosts USA and the West Indies in the Super 8s, the United States having knocked out Pakistan on home soil in a big shock.
The tournament moves over to the Caribbean for the next stage with two groups of four vying for the semi-final berths.
West Indies beat Afghanistan to top Group C having sent New Zealand home, however their positions in the Super 8s were pre-determined as was the case with England and Australia.
Bangladesh were the final team to book their spot behind South Africa while India remain the favourites.
T20 World Cup tables, fixtures and results
|
1
|
India
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+2.350
|
2
|
2
|
Afghanistan
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-2.350
|
0
|
3
|
Australia
|
4
|
Bangladesh
India bt Afganistan by 47 runs
Australia vs Bangladesh – 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
India vs Bangladesh – 3.30pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Afghanistan vs Australia – 1.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
Australia vs India – 3.30pm, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh – 1.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
|
1
|
England
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1.343
|
2
|
2
|
South Africa
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0.900
|
2
|
3
|
USA
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-0.900
|
0
|
4
|
West Indies
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-1.343
|
0
South Africa bt United States by 18 runs
England bt West Indies by eight wickets
England vs South Africa – 3.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
USA vs West Indies – 1.30am, Kensington Oval
USA vs England – 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
West Indies vs South Africa – 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
TBC vs TBC – 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
TBC vs TBC – 3.30pm, Providence Stadium
Semi-final winner 1 vs Semi-final winner 2 – 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
|
1
|
India
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
+1.137
|
7
|
2
|
USA
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
+0.127
|
5
|
3
|
Pakistan
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
+0.294
|
4
|
4
|
Canada
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
-0.493
|
3
|
5
|
Ireland
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
-1.712
|
1
USA bt Canada by seven wickets
India bt Ireland by eight wickets
Canada bt Ireland by 12 runs
Pakistan bt Canada by seven wickets
India are the favourites to win the 2024 T20 World Cup
AFP via Getty Images
India bt USA by seven wickets
USA vs Ireland abandoned due to rain
Canada vs India abandoned due to rain
Pakistan bt Ireland by three wickets
|
1
|
Australia
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
+2.791
|
8
|
2
|
England
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
+3.611
|
5
|
3
|
Scotland
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
+1.255
|
5
|
4
|
Namibia
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
-2.585
|
2
|
5
|
Oman
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
-3.062
|
0
Namibia bt Oman by 11 runs in Super Over
Australia bt Oman by 39 runs
Scotland bt Namibia by five wickets
Scotland bt Oman by seven wickets
Jofra Archer could be key to England’s hopes
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Australia bt Namibia by nine wickets
Australia bt Scotland by five wickets
|
1
|
West Indies
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
+3.257
|
8
|
2
|
Afghanistan
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
+1.835
|
6
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
+0.415
|
4
|
4
|
Uganda
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
-4.510
|
2
|
5
|
Papua New Guinea
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
-1.268
|
0
West Indies bt Papua New Guinea by five wickets
Afghanistan bt Uganda by 125 runs
Uganda bt Papua New Guinea by three wickets
Afghanistan bt New Zealand by 84 runs
West Indies bt Uganda by 134 runs
West Indies bt New Zealand by 13 runs
The pressure is on hosts West Indies
Getty Images
Afghanistan bt Papua New Guinea by seven wickets
New Zealand bt Uganda by nine wickets
New Zealand bt Papua New Guinea by seven wickets
West Indies bt Afghanistan by 107 runs
|
1
|
South Africa
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
+0.470
|
8
|
2
|
Bangladesh
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
+0.616
|
6
|
3
|
Sri Lanka
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
+0.863
|
3
|
4
|
Netherlands
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
-1.358
|
2
|
5
|
Nepal
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
-0.542
|
1
South Africa bt Sri Lanka by six wickets
Netherlands bt Nepal by six wickets
Bangladesh bt Sri Lanka by two wickets
South Africa bt Netherlands by four wickets
South Africa bt Bangladesh by four runs
South Africa are big favourites in Group D
Getty Images
Nepal vs Sri Lanka abandoned due to adverse weather
Bangladesh bt Netherlands by 25 runs
South Africa bt Nepal by one run
Bangladesh bt Nepal by 21 runs
Sri Lanka bt Netherlands by 83 runs
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda – 10,000 capacity
Kensington Oval, Barbados – 28,000 capacity
Providence Stadium, Guyana – 20,000 capacity
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia – 15,000 capacity
Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent & the Grenadines – 18,000 capacity
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago – 15,000 capacity
Central Broward Park, Florida (USA) – 25,000 capacity
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (USA) – 34,000 capacity
Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas (USA) – 15,000 capacity
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York
AFP via Getty Images
How to watch the T20 World Cup
TV channel: The T20 World Cup will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.
Live stream: Subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.
