T20 World Cup 2024 tables: Fixtures, results, schedule in full, how to watch, venues and odds
Held in the USA and West Indies, fans of cricket old and new are in for a treat as a Stateside audience is introduced to, and hopefully embraces, a game which has traditionally been met with indifference across the pond.
However, the T20 format is designed to get the pulses racing and the matches held in New York, Texas and Florida should be great spectacles, particularly with favourites India facing Pakistan during the first group stage.
This year’s tournament is split into a first-round group stage consisting of five teams in each of the four groups, the top two of which qualify for the Super 8s. Those two groups will each produce two qualifiers for the semi-finals, before the final on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.
England are the defending champions and have a big point to prove after letting their 50-over crown slip away so meekly in India last year.
Scotland, Ireland and Afghanistan are among the dark horses looking to cause an upset but otherwise it’s a case of the usual suspects eyeing the trophy with Australia and South Africa tipped to go far.
Fans in the UK will not get the early start times for several of the games, which will take place late at night to meet the needs of the local North American audience.
T20 World Cup tables, fixtures and results
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NRR
|
Pts
|
1
|
India
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+1.455
|
4
|
2
|
USA
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+0.626
|
4
|
3
|
Canada
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
-0.274
|
2
|
4
|
Pakistan
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
-0.150
|
0
|
5
|
Ireland
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
-1.712
|
0
USA bt Canada by seven wickets
India bt Ireland by eight wickets
Canada bt Ireland by 12 runs
Pakistan vs Canada – 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
India are the favourites to win the 2024 T20 World Cup
AFP via Getty Images
USA vs India – 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
USA vs Ireland – 3.30pm, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
Canada vs India – 3.30pm, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
Pakistan vs Ireland – 3.30pm, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NRR
|
Pts
|
1
|
Scotland
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
+2.164
|
5
|
2
|
Australia
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+1.875
|
4
|
3
|
Namibia
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
-0.309
|
2
|
4
|
England
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
-1.800
|
1
|
5
|
Oman
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
-1.613
|
0
Namibia bt Oman by 11 runs in Super Over
Australia bt Oman by 39 runs
Scotland bt Namibia by five wickets
Scotland beat Oman by seven wickets
Jofra Archer could be key to England’s hopes
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Namibia vs Australia – 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Oman vs England – 8pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Namibia vs England – 8pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Scotland vs Australia – 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NRR
|
Pts
|
1
|
Afghanistan
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+5.225
|
4
|
2
|
West Indies
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+3.574
|
4
|
3
|
Uganda
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
-4.217
|
2
|
4
|
Papua New Guinea
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
-0.434
|
0
|
5
|
New Zealand
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-4.200
|
0
West Indies bt Papua New Guinea by five wickets
Afghanistan bt Uganda by 125 runs
Uganda bt Papua New Guinea by three wickets
Afghanistan bt New Zealand by 84 runs
West Indies bt Uganda by 134 runs
West Indies vs New Zealand – 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
The pressure is on hosts West Indies
Getty Images
Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea – 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Uganda vs New Zealand – 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand – 3.30pm, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
West Indies vs Afghanistan – 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NRR
|
Pts
|
1
|
South Africa
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
+0.603
|
6
|
2
|
Bangladesh
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
+0.075
|
2
|
3
|
Netherlands
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
+0.024
|
2
|
4
|
Nepal
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-0.539
|
0
|
5
|
Sri Lanka
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
-0.777
|
0
South Africa bt Sri Lanka by six wickets
Netherlands bt Nepal by six wickets
Bangladesh bt Sri Lanka by two wickets
South Africa bt Netherlands by four wickets
South Africa bt Bangladesh by four runs
South Africa are big favourites in Group D
Getty Images
Nepal vs Sri Lanka – 12.30am, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
Netherlands vs Bangladesh – 3.30pm, Arnos Vale Stadium
Nepal vs South Africa – 12.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
Nepal vs Bangladesh – 12.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka – 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NRR
|
Pts
|
1
|
A1
|
2
|
B2
|
3
|
C1
|
4
|
D2
C1 vs A1 – 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
B2 vs D2 – 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
A1 vs D2 – 3.30pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
C1 vs B2 – 1.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
B2 vs A1 – 3.30pm, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
C1 vs D2 – 1.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NRR
|
Pts
|
1
|
A2
|
2
|
B1
|
3
|
C2
|
4
|
D1
A2 vs D1 – 3.30pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
B1 vs C2 – 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
B1 vs D1 – 3.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
A2 vs C2 – 1.30am, Kensington Oval
A2 vs B1 – 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
C2 vs D1 – 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Group 1 winner vs Group 2 runner-up – 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Group 2 winner vs Group 1 runner-up – 3.30pm, Providence Stadium
Semi-final winner 1 vs Semi-final winner 2 – 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda – 10,000 capacity
Kensington Oval, Barbados – 28,000 capacity
Providence Stadium, Guyana – 20,000 capacity
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia – 15,000 capacity
Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent & the Grenadines – 18,000 capacity
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago – 15,000 capacity
Central Broward Park, Florida (USA) – 25,000 capacity
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (USA) – 34,000 capacity
Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas (USA) – 15,000 capacity
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York
AFP via Getty Images
Sri Lanka, Afghanistan – 33/1
Selected nations only. Odds via Bet365, subject to change.
How to watch the T20 World Cup
TV channel: The T20 World Cup will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.
Live stream: Subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.
