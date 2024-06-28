T20 World Cup final start time, TV channel and live stream for South Africa vs India
Not since the very first edition of the tournament, held in 2007, have India lifted the trophy.
The pre-tournament favourites swept through the two group stages without losing a game and swatted England aside in the semi-finals courtesy of a supreme bowling performance.
South Africa also had their bowlers to thank for dismissing Afghanistan for just 56 in their semi-final, having also won every match not affected by bad weather.
The Proteas will face their first T20 World Cup final and have never won a major title, unless you count the 1998 Champions Trophy.
Initial calls for Sky Sports to do a deal with a free-to-air network for the final were dismissed and then largely dropped when England crashed out, along with reported plans to show it on the Sky Showcase channel.
T20 World Cup final start time
The match will get underway at 3.30pm BST on Saturday June 29, 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.
How to watch South Africa vs India
TV channel: In the UK, the final will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event. Coverage begins at 3pm.
Live stream: Subscribers can tune in online via the Sky Go app.
