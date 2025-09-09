The T20 World Cup is five months away. Why don’t we know where it is?

England’s Twenty20 series against South Africa that begins in Cardiff on Wednesday kicks off the run-in to next year’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The only issue is that just five months from the start of that tournament in February the schedule has yet to be released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

England have 12 T20s until they start that campaign, with these three against the Proteas followed by another trio of matches in Ireland and then six more split across tours of New Zealand and Sri Lanka either side of Christmas.

Given England have selected a shadow squad captained by Jacob Bethell for the trip to Dublin next week, there is added significance on the games this week against the runners-up at the last World Cup in the Caribbean and United States.

However, as much as England can road test potential selection combinations over the coming weeks, including a return for all-rounder Sam Curran in Cardiff, they still have no idea who they will face and where they will be playing at the World Cup.

This contrasts starkly with next summer’s Women’s T20 World Cup in England – whom tournament organisers released the full set of fixtures for a year in advance.

The schedule for the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 was finalised 10 months beforehand, while that for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and Wales came out 13 months ahead of time.

Even the schedule for last year’s T20 World Cup that was complicated by travel issues around holding matches across multiple Caribbean territories as well as the US came out five months in advance.

However, the hold-up around signing off on the fixtures for this next World Cup comes as no surprise given it has become commonplace for boards on the sub-continent, particularly the all-powerful Indian one, to drag their heels when it comes to organising major tournaments.

The fixtures for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India were not finalised until three months before the tournament.

That gap dropped to just two months for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan earlier this year.

Again India, who were allowed to play all their matches in Dubai after refusing to travel to Pakistan, were the common denominator.

For players, these hold-ups are nothing to worry about.

England’s Adil Rashid, asked about the issue by The i Paper, said: “We know we’re going to Sri Lanka or India from mid-February time. I think we know when we’re going. But we’ve not seen the schedule – it’s not out.”

Yet the delay in finalising schedules hits fans the hardest, particularly those travelling from overseas.

South Africa T20 captain Aiden Markram admitted: “Yeah, absolutely. You’re booking a lot of stuff to make the trip as a guy coming from overseas to watch a World Cup so if you have more information it can only help travel for sure.

“Naturally it’s going to be cheaper booking it in advance. So if it were to be announced sooner rather than later it can only help the fans.”

The bungling ICC, who are supposed to oversee the organisation of each major tournament, have failed to respond to multiple requests from The i Paper to clarify exactly when the World Cup schedule will be released publicly.

For England, The i Paper can at least reveal that their opening match is meant to be taking place in Chennai, with Harry Brook’s team expected to spend the entire tournament in India.

When it comes to on-field matters, the return of Curran for the first time since last February’s white-ball tour of the Caribbean is interesting.

Carded at No 5 when England released their XI on Tuesday, this is a golden opportunity for the 27-year-old to force his way into contention for the upcoming World Cup.

With Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith rested for this series, England are not quite at full strength.

Yet they have selected a strong XI that includes World Cup certainties in Brook, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Rashid.