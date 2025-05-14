30
32
44
49
23
40
39
2
31
5
1
26
43
37
38
8
15
24
9
22
18
25
4
35
10
13
11
3
29
33
48
14
20
34
46
16
Taiwo Awoniyi: Nottingham Forest striker in induced coma after surgery on abdominal injury

Taiwo Awoniyi: Nottingham Forest striker in induced coma after surgery on abdominal injury

2025-05-14Last Updated: 2025-05-14
346 Less than a minute


Coma will aid his recovery from urgent operation, helping to restrict movement and regulate his heart rate


Source link

2025-05-14Last Updated: 2025-05-14
346 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Pep Guardiola names new Premier League title favourites with Man City behind Arsenal and Liverpool

Pep Guardiola names new Premier League title favourites with Man City behind Arsenal and Liverpool

2024-03-31
Ivan Perisic injury: Tottenham winger out for season after damaging ACL in training

Ivan Perisic injury: Tottenham winger out for season after damaging ACL in training

2023-09-20
Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham FA Cup dates revealed as fourth round TV schedule is announced

Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham FA Cup dates revealed as fourth round TV schedule is announced

2025-01-17
Why isn’t Liverpool vs Luton Premier League game live on TV in UK?

Why isn’t Liverpool vs Luton Premier League game live on TV in UK?

2024-02-21
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo