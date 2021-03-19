Take a sneak beak at ‘Tuca & Bertie’ season 2

After Netflix pulled a Netflix and cancelled Tuca & Bertie in 2019, barely four months after its first season premiered, the brilliant and beloved sitcom about two anxious, horny, hilarious bird besties was picked up by Adult Swim for (at least) one more season.

In the first official clip from season 2, we can see that sweet, neurotic Bertie (Ali Wong) is trying to deal with season 1’s revelations about her own past. “I’m like a haunted house!” she quavers, turning into a creaky Queen Anne-style mansion with legs right on her new therapist’s couch. “I’m charming on the outside, but the more I let other people in, the more they’ll see what I’m really like… I’ve got creepy girls facing the corner, with no face and shit!”

Meanwhile, the ever-effervescent Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) is still on a quest to find a fourth wheel to join her, Bertie and the latter’s boyfriend Speckle (that’s Oscar Nominee Steven Yeun to you, thank you very much) on their adventures in adulthood. So obviously, there’s only one thing to do: SEX BUS! Yes, even if you have a husband!

Tuca & Bertie‘s second season doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but Adult Swim promises it’s coming “this summer.” You can still watch the first season on Netflix.