Tamaryn releases ‘Never Alone’ Featuring Rhyma – South African singer and songwriter Tamaryn is embracing a bold new chapter with the release of her highly anticipated single, “Never Alone”. Marking her first release under her birth name, “Never Alone” blends Afrobeats rhythms and radiant pop melodies with a message that is as spiritual as it is universal. Featuring Nigerian artist Rhyma, the track brings a cross-cultural collaboration that highlights unity, resilience, and divine companionship.

A Song of Freedom, Healing & Inner Strength

At its core, “Never Alone” is inspired by Tamaryn’s journey of faith and self-discovery. After years of back-to-back relationships, she embraced a transformative season of solitude. This included a three-month stay in Spain. There, she found freedom and peace in being single. The assurance that she was never truly alone.

‘Never Alone’ carries messages of resilience and hope

“ Feeling free / So far from where I used to be ” — celebrating personal growth.

” — celebrating personal growth. “ Made art out of what was left of me ” — transforming pain into beauty.

” — transforming pain into beauty. “ Turned my pain into poetry ” — music as a vessel for healing.

” — music as a vessel for healing. “I’m never alone” — the spiritual affirmation at the heart of the song.

Though rooted in her Christian faith, Tamaryn’s message is inclusive. Reminding us through God, a higher power, or inner strength, we are guided, protected, and never without companionship.

The ‘Never Alone’ Music Video

The official music video, released alongside the single, was filmed at the breathtaking Cradle Boutique Hotel, set against one of South Africa’s most unspoiled natural landscapes. The visual concept explores the theme of freedom in nature and how the vastness of the world can sometimes feel isolating, yet within the beauty of God’s creation, you are never truly alone. The movement throughout the video, from moments of stillness to sequences of dancing and running, symbolises breaking free from heaviness and embracing joy, lightness, and self-acceptance. The act of running represents liberation and forward motion – a release of the past and an embrace of a freer, more grounded self.

Video aesthetics

The video’s aesthetic marks a shift from Tamaryn’s previous darker and moodier releases. With lighter tones in lighting and styling, the visuals mirror the brighter, more open space she now inhabits personally and creatively. Above all, the video captures pure joy from intimate moments of reflection to carefree dancing in nature.

For this release, Tamaryn collaborated with Devin Nyschens of Culture Collective, whose work she has admired for a long time. “I’ve always loved Devin’s eye, his unique editing style and his passion for storytelling through film and photography. We’ve worked together before on projects for my clients, but I’ve been wanting to collaborate on my own music for ages. I knew he would bring this concept to life in a way that felt authentic to me, and he really did,” Tamaryn shares.

Tamaryn: Reintroducing Herself

Known previously by her alter ego Karma Luna, Tamaryn carved out a name for herself in South Africa’s music scene as a DJ, vocalist, and performer, with memorable sets ranging from Snatch 32 Bar to Cabo Beach Club (a venue graced by icons like Black Coffee). Under Karma Luna, she experimented with trap, urban, and ambient pop, honing her sound and performance style.

But this alter ego was only the beginning. Today, Tamaryn re-emerges authentically herself. No longer living a “double life,” but grounded in her purpose. Choosing to create under her birth name is not only a personal choice, but a spiritual one: Tamaryn embodies victory, resilience, peace, and divine protection. Values that are now central to her artistry.

Her new music reflects her evolution, blending Afro-fusion pop and soul with themes of independence, faith, and self-worth. “Never Alone” is the powerful first step in this new era, setting the stage for more releases that are both uplifting and globally inspired.

