Tanya Muzinda Zimbabwe’s female motocross rider shines in Bartow Championship series

PATIENCE MUSA

Tanya Muzinda Zimbabwe’s female motocross rider, Tanyaradzwa ‘Tanya’ Muzinda (pictured) is turning heads at the Bartow Championship series in Florida, United States of America.

Muzinda, a multi-award winning international motocross racer, competes in the 125cc/2 stroke/Super mini boys class as well as the women’s class at the Bartow series, which has a total of 24 rounds, with the last round slated for November 20, 2021.

The 16-year old dirty bike rider, who relocated to the United States of America in 2019, joined the series in the seventh round and proceeded to take the number one spot in the next four rounds.

Of the four consecutive wins one of them was in the 125cc Boy’s Class, where Muzinda was the overall winner.

In another similar race she was the second overall winner and this automatically made her first in the Women’s Class.

The series was forced to skip all events in 2020 as the track had to shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bartow Motorcross Park which also hosts a few other travelling series races was only reopened this year after complying with Centers for Disease Control regulations.

Muzinda has been collecting accolades all year.

She took home the 2021 Zimbabwe Achiever Awards Canada/USA Outstanding Achievement in Sports.

She is looking forward to participating in the rest of the races and bagging more wins. Covid -19 has been quite a challenge for sportspersons all over the world and most are relieved to see the slow return of events.