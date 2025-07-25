Tarrus Riley Samples Cocoa Tea Classic In New Song ‘You + Me = Good Life’

Reggae singer Tarrus Riley is set to release his latest single, You + Me = Good Life, on Friday, July 25—a soulful yet breezy tribute to love, togetherness, and musical legacy.

Produced by Kareem “Remus” Burrell for XTM.Nation, the track samples the late Cocoa Tea’s beloved 1994 hit Good Life, originally produced by Remus’ father, the legendary Philip “Fatis” Burrell of Xterminator Productions. Both Fatis, who passed away in 2011, and Cocoa Tea, who died in March 2025, are honored in this modern-day reimagining, making the song a celebration of enduring reggae roots as well as personal and cultural legacy.

“This one is about love in its purest form,” Riley said. “It’s a happy song. You plus me—that’s the good life. The drum and bass make you want to just bubble with your special someone. And it’s also a little toast to the greats who came before us, Cocoa Tea and Fatis. Their music lives on through us.”

The track also delivers a message of empowerment, particularly for women, with lyrics like:

“Miss Good Good your life stable, dem cyah ask wah you bring to the table, You are your own boss.”

Musically, You + Me = Good Life features a warm, contemporary riddim created by Runkus, with Wade Johnson on keyboards and Lamont ‘Monty’ Savory on guitar. Vocoder adlibs add a soft, futuristic flair, while engineer Veer Dhaniram keeps the mix smooth and vibrant.

Riley debuted the single live at Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay on Saturday, July 19, delivering a performance that included a heartfelt rendition of Cocoa Tea’s original Good Life.

The single will be available on all major streaming platforms on Friday, July 25.