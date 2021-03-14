Taylor Swift Teases a New Version of Wildest Dreams in Spirit: Untamed Teaser

For now, this is the only place fans will be able to hear Swift’s re-released version.

The first trailer for Spirit: Untamed is here and it’s a fun and adventurous new animated movie! Featuring Taylor Swift‘s newly recorded version of “Wildest Dreams,” the upcoming film from DreamWorks Animation is a heartwarming tale about a relationship between a young girl and the wild horse she holds a special connection to.

Spirit: Untamed tells the story of Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced) and her journey to connect back to her roots. Lucky never really knew her late mother, Milagro Navarro (Eiza González), who was a horse-riding stunt performer from Miradero, a small town at the edge of the open frontier. After Lucky and her aunt move back to the tiny town, she encounters Spirit, a wild Mustang that she instantly bonds with, and sets off on an adventure to keep the horse out of falling into the wrong hands. Spirit: Untamed is the next installment in the Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron franchise, which includes an Emmy-winning TV series.

The cast for Spirit: Untamed is stacked! Lucky’s father Jim is voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, and Lucky’s Aunt Cora will be played by Julianne Moore. Additional voice cast includes Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel), Marsai Martin (Little), Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Walton Goggins (The Unicorn). According to the press release, the film will be directed by Elaine Bogan and is produced by Karen Foster. Ennio Torresan is co-directing and the score will be written by Amie Doherty.

What’s really exciting about the trailer is the inclusion of Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.” The singer is currently re-releasing her earlier albums as “Taylor’s Version” and will include all her songs up through 2017’s Reputation, meaning that the version of “Wildest Dreams” we’re hearing in the Spirit: Untamed trailer is the first look at the song from 1989 that we’re getting! Here at Collider, we’ve been following Swift’s journey through the folklore era and her Disney+ sessions, so it’s great to see this evolution in her career.

Spirit: Untamed will be in theaters on June 4 and with a cast like this, this is definitely one we don’t want to miss! Check out the new TV spot via Facebook below.

