Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight
No belts will be on the line this time around but Catterall has the chance to enact revenge on Taylor at long last.
While the ‘Tartan Tornado’ is certainly in the conversation to be one of the best fighters Britian has ever produced, few would doubt there are question marks lingering over him.
Taylor’s last two performances have left a lot to be desired and Catterall showed what a dangerous opponent he can be in the first bout.
Taylor vs Catterall 2 date, start time, venue and ring walks
Taylor vs Catterall 2 is scheduled to take place on the evening of Saturday 25 May, 2024.
The First Direct Arena in Leeds will host.
The main card is due to start at 7pm BST, with main event ring walks scheduled for 10pm.
As ever, that is subject to change depending on how the rest of the card goes.
Josh Taylor’s decision win over Jack Catterall back in 2022 was hugely controversial
Action Images via Reuters
How to watch Taylor vs Catterall 2
In the USA, ESPN+ will show the action.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog!
Taylor vs Catterall 2 fight card/undercard in full
The chief support of the evening will see Ellis Zorro look to bounce back from the first loss of his professional career to Jai Opetaia when he squares off against the unbeaten Cheavon Clarke.
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2
Cheavon Clarke vs Ellis Zorro
Paddy Donovan vs Lewis Ritson
Gary Cully vs Francesco Patera
George Liddard vs Graham McCormack
Giorgio Visioli vs Sergio Odabai
Emmanuel Buttigieg vs Anas Isarti
Taylor vs Catterall 2 prediction
Taylor surely won’t be overlooking Catterall to quite the extent he did before the first fight but has looked to have struggled at 140 recently.
It’s hard to imagine quite as bad a performance from the Scot but Catterall looks primed to avenge that loss.
Jack Catterall to win via points.
Taylor vs Catterall 2 weigh-in results
Taylor came in at 139.6 pounds while Catterall came in at almost the same weigh, tipping the scales at 139.8 pounds.
Taylor vs Catterall 2 betting odds
Taylor to win via KO or TKO: 4/1
Taylor to win via decision: 2/1
Catterall to win via KO or TKO: 16/5
Catterall to win via decision: 7/4
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
Source link