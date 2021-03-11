Teachers to be trained digital skills

Government said 3 000 teachers will be trained in the basic digital skills to support the national school e-learning strategy so that the educational system will remain the best despite the disruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Information Mrs Monica Mutsvangwa said,”The national e-learning strategy for schools is part of the SMART Zimbabwe 2030 master plan, which is programme 15 of the Cabinet-approved government priority programmes on innovation.”

Government also said they want teachers to be prepared in terms of e-learning system so that children will not be disadvantage again when a crisis like Covid pandemic strikes.

In early 2020, the Coronavirus pushed the world into an unprecedented

education crisis that has affected over 1.2 billion learners as it has driven several countries to explore new models of delivering education that could

augment the physical classroom.

The Government added that the instructional designers are expected to have developed e-learning content by June so that they will not have any disturbances once the training has started.

In response to the education crisis, other countries around the globe are also leveraging technology and remote learning to continue education amid school closures.

