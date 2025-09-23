Team USA’s greed puts them 1-0 down before Ryder Cup even begins

For the first time, US players will be paid to play – that will hurt American golf

Captain Keegan Bradley began the opening day of practice at the Ryder Cup with all 12 players on the first tee, choosing that early morning moment behind closed doors to remind his squad of the privilege of representing the USA at golf’s most prestigious team event.

Hours later at the opening media conference, a benign set-piece designed to be all polite handshakes and bonhomie, Bradley was caught in an ambush of his own making.

For the first time in the history of the Ryder Cup the American players will be paid, and Bradley was the agent of change, charged with ushering in an arrangement that recognises the commercial value of the event.

How much Team USA will earn

The players will each receive $500k (about £369,000). Though they are obligated to donate $300k (£221,000) to charity, the remainder is theirs to bank should they wish. Bradley set an admirable example by giving all his fee to charity. It is not known if the players will follow suit.

Either way, payment sets the American team at odds with their European counterparts, for whom any kind of stipend is anathema.

The move followed pressure two years ago from the American players in Rome, led by Patrick Cantlay, who refused to wear a cap in protest at non-payment, and places the event on the same footing as the Presidents Cup, which is organised by the PGA Tour, the pre-eminent professional golf competition in the world.

It may be a comparatively small sum but the fight over the principle of payment highlights the fundamental difference in the way the teams view the competition. For Europe, it is an opportunity for the players to give back to the professional tour that enabled their careers, and demonstrates the guiding principle to which they are bound, all for one and one for all.

For the Americans, a squad that can never quite escape the idea of looking after No 1, the situation is complicated by the ownership of the Ryder Cup rights in the USA. Unlike the European team, which falls under the governance of the European Tour, Team USA is the responsibility of the PGA of America, the body representing the humble club professional.

The PGA of America takes the majority share, 84 per cent, of the profits when the event is staged in the United States, and the European Tour takes the greater part of the surplus generated in Europe, which amounted to almost £10m in Rome.

The PGA of America uses the profits to seed the game’s grassroots via the golf club mechanism. It would appear, however, that America’s uber-rich golfers believe there is a better use to which those profits, or a portion of them, might be put.

Though a comparatively trifling amount, the optics are awful, handing Europe an easy PR win and Bradley an awkward moment in front of the world’s media. It highlighted the age old tension at the heart of this contest, the USA’s struggle to assert the primacy of the group over the individual.

“I was tasked with a job the PGA of America asked me to do, and this was what we decided,” Bradley said.

“We wanted to bring the Ryder Cup into today’s age, and we felt like this was the best way to do it. We did the best we could, and I think a lot of good is going to come from this. I think the players are going to do a lot of good with this money, and I think it’s great.”

As Bradley wrestled with the hospital pass, European Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings, watching from the back of the room, rejoiced in the generosity of players for whom the Ryder Cup has never been about individual gain.

“The issue never comes up,” he said. “Because they are playing for something bigger than themselves.”

One nil to Europe.