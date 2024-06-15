‘Technological innovation, digital transformation essential for Africa’s economic growth’

PHILLIMON MHLANGA IN VICTORIA FALLS

Industry and Commerce Minister, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has said that for Africa to modernise, it must embrace technological innovation and digital transformation, Business Times can report.

Addressing delegates at the CEO Africa Roundtable conference in the resort town of Victoria Falls, Ndlovu also advocated for the development of intra-African trade, harmonising policies and creating for a smooth cross-border supply chains as means of unlocking new growth prospects.

“To modernise Africa, we must totally embrace technological innovation and digital transformation. This will require substantial investments in world-class infrastructure and an environment that nurtures entrepreneurship and homegrown solutions.

“Reshaping Africa’s economic landscape is also essential. By promoting intra-African trade, harmonizing policies and creating seamless cross-border supply chains, we can unlock new avenues for growth. Diversifying our economies, moving beyond extractive industries, and focusing on beneficiation and value-addition of our resource endowments will be the key to sustainable growth,” Ndlovu said.

He added: “With the right vision and collaborative efforts, we can transform our continent into an economic powerhouse that inspires the world.

“As we modernise and reshape our Vision for 2030, our envisaged accelerated growth must be one of inclusivity, sustainability and equity. Prosperity must reach all segments of our societies, creating opportunities for all, regardless of gender, race, or social status.

“The future of Africa is ours to define through collaborative, diplomatic efforts that lead to sustainable and mutually beneficial synergies. By working together in a spirit of goodwill and shared purpose, we can unleash the tremendous potential that lies within our continent. Let this forum be a catalyst for bold, transformative ideas that will propel Africa into a new era of progress and prosperity.”

