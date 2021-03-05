TeeJay, Vybz Kartel Tell A Sorrowful Ghetto Story In Visuals For ‘Pressure’: Watch – DancehallMag

Dancehall artists TeeJay and Vybz Kartel have teamed up yet again for another hit single. The track Pressure, which released yesterday is already trending No. 3 in Jamaica behind Spice’s Frenz and Chronic Law’s Watch Man.

The new single, the third collaborative effort between the Dancehall Bosses, issues a sorrow-stricken script of hardships among the impoverished. The music video takes audiences inside the lives of a typical ghetto family and everyday people in the rookeries to scenario how truly broken and desolate things are.

It’s the story of the boy who goes in quest of his grandmother’s pills but never makes it back home that really resonates. His innocent life taken by the bullet of a hoodlum’s gun, who struck him after opening fire on some street kids.

Vybz Kartel says, “Mi haffi wonder if heaven real, must have a reward fi di suffering, haffi have a meaning for everything. Ghetto youths dead before 17… and the perp a go escape. Granny sick but the pill dare and last year dem kill her grandson and the daddy nah come home ‘till 10 year.”

Other visuals show glimpses of street vendors, and windshield wiper boys hustle hard to make a living while other characters struggle to pay bills, as Teejay croons the hook, “So much pressure to bear, Jah Jah wash weh everything, wash away my fears. So much troubles to bear.”

The impactful production courtesy of the Up Top Boss and Worl’ Boss was produced by Top Braff Music and directed Lagikz Supreme/Lagikz Visualz.

Other collaborations with Teejay and Kartel are Up Top Gaza, which released last year April. TeeJay also appeared on Kartel’s summer album, Of Dons & Divas album on the single Big Bizniz.

“Uptop Boss , a Legend in the making. Gwaan do iconic tings breda ” – Vybz Kartel (via YouTube).

Watch the visuals for their latest collab above.