Teflon Young King Hits Top Five On US iTunes Reggae Albums Chart With ‘Life Scriptures’

Teflon Young King is highly motivated by the enthusiastic fan response to his latest album, Life Scriptures, a ten-track album that he released in August 22 and which soared into the top five of the U.S Reggae iTunes chart over the weekend.

“I would love to just give thanks to the fans and the supporters. I feel truly blessed to see ‘Life Scriptures’ reaching top 5! The support from the fans and the love worldwide really means everything. This is just the beginning more heights to climb. One Yard!” Yard A Love Records salute,” Teflon Young King said.

The album offers a mix of inspirational tracks in keeping with themes of perseverance, faith, and hope. Uplifting anthems like “Dreams” and “Never Surrender” reflect both personal growth and social awareness.

Another standout single is “Wah Gwan,” a collaborative track with reggae mainstay Pressure Busspipe which is accompanied by a visually compelling video.

He has high hopes for the project.

“I have five collabs on the album which has gone over 25k streams already, so I am excited about the prospects. The response has been great, the album a gwaan good in countries like the US,UK, Japan and all over Europe. My top streaming areas Top streaming areas are New York and California,” he said.









Teflon Young King has been hosting a series of release parties in major cities all over the United States to generate momentum for the album. He hosted one part in Fort Charlotte recently. He has upcoming dates for parties in Washington D.C on September 14th, one in New York on September 19th and another in California on October 3rd.