TelOne donates to Redcliff community

STAFF WRITER

TelOne on Saturday donated an assortment of medicine to the Redcliff community, under a partnership with ZimSmart Villages (Batsi Health), as part of its corporate social investment.

The donation was made under the telecommunications company’s health pillar of its corporate social investment. It culminated in the set-up of a tele-health kiosk at the Redcliff district post office.

This tele-health initiative will address the pain points for communities by having doctors located in urban areas have the ability to follow and monitor patients in rural areas using electronic platforms.

This is the second medical outreach by TelOne out of the targeted 10 this year.

The programmes are expected to benefit at least 10 000 patients.

About 1,000 people managed to get free medical care at the outreach.

TelOne head of corporate communications Melody Harry said the company is committed to empowering communities and enhancing access to health.

“The company is committed to making sure no one is left behind and this is being done through providing free medical care for communities,” she said.

“We have more programmes lined up for the year for the year targeting 10 districts across the country. Our target is to provide free medical care for 10,000 patients this year.”

