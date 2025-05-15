Temba Mkanda at 50 | Business Times

Patience Musa

Temba Mkanda, known to many as Black Bond or Chana Chavatete, turns 50 this year. For someone whose voice has shaped Zimbabwean airwaves for decades, reaching this milestone is more than just a number—it’s a powerful pause for reflection.

“It’s a moment of reflection and gratitude,” he says. “Personally, I feel blessed to have reached this stage with my health, family, and purpose intact. Professionally, it’s a reminder of how far I’ve come—from a young man with a dream to a seasoned voice people trust. It’s also a chance to reset, refocus, and continue evolving in this space and other spaces I deeply love. It’s a continuous process, with the blessings of God.”

That journey began with a surreal moment: “hearing my voice in the headphones and being on radio for the very first time—that was the moment the dream became real,” he recalls. It didn’t stop there. His television work on Ezomgido/Mutinhimira weMumhanzi deepened his understanding of cultural presence. Later, launching SoundTrek Onboard Advertising transformed buses into mobile media spaces, expanding his storytelling reach and proving his instinct for innovation.

At the heart of it all is radio—“the foundation of my journey,” he calls it. “It taught me how to connect with people using just my voice—how to create emotion and imagery without being seen.” Through radio, Mkanda discovered the art of intention: every word, every pause, every song was an opportunity to connect.

His show, now a beloved brand in its own right, was born from a desire to go beyond music. “I wanted to build a space where listeners felt part of something bigger,” he says. “Where they could share common stories and experiences.” What has made it last, he believes, is understanding both media’s evolution and the human need for connection. “Broadcasting can be generational,” he says. “We must ensure that people from my era aren’t forgotten, while also making sure the new generation understands where we’ve come from and where we’re going.”

Mkanda hopes his legacy will be one of “impact, connection, and upliftment.” He has mentored musicians, broadcasters, and creatives—often quietly, but with lasting effect. “One moment that stands out,” he says, “is when you, Patience, and a group of your young friends—barely out of high school—came to the studio. We worked together to chart a path in this space. It’s the first time I’ve told that story publicly, but it’s special to me, because it reflects how much of this journey is about helping others believe in their own voice.”

Mkanda’s own journey has been shaped by radio giants. He honours the memory of legends like Sam Sibanda, Itai Godfrey Muchada, Patrick Deans Mutume, Joe Panganayi, Pina Mwemba, Jabulani Mangena, and Mbuya Mirriam Mlambo. “Each of them taught me something—whether it was discipline, depth, or the courage to speak with heart.” He also celebrates those still living—Simon Pashoma Ncube, Gray Gambiza Moyo, Tilda and Brenda Moyo, Musavengana Nyasha, and many more—who poured into him with patience and generosity. “From them, I learned that radio is not just about sound—it’s about presence.”

But his path hasn’t been without challenges. One of the hardest? Staying relevant in an industry that changes rapidly. Reinventing himself—from Chana Chavatete to The Black Bond 007—meant recalibrating how he connected with his audience. “It required a delicate balance between honouring the past and embracing a new direction,” he admits. There were also moments of self-doubt. “I leaned on my purpose, my faith, and the strong support of my community.”

He’s witnessed radio evolve—from posted letters and buzzing landline calls to WhatsApp messages and live streaming. “Today’s broadcaster has to embrace new technologies and engage audiences in real time,” he says. “The essence of good storytelling hasn’t changed, but the tools and timelines have.”

The pressures of the job once led to burnout. “I made a conscious decision to play the long game,” he explains. “Doing a breakfast show daily for five years is intense. I scaled back to a once-a-week show. That allowed me to preserve my energy and give my best in the long term.”

Mkanda is also active beyond the microphone. He has pursued ventures in media, marketing, and advertising—applying his broadcasting skills to build brands, consult, and mentor. “I always encourage young Zimbabweans to open up multiple revenue-generating streams. The world is evolving—you need to be versatile, a jack of all trades, and most importantly, master your own destiny.”

Asked what he would say to his 20-year-old self, he laughs. “Listen here, young man, the world is your oyster, but don’t try to swallow the whole thing in one go! Patience, consistency, and a little bit of mischief go a long way.” He would remind his younger self to stay focused, protect his health, and not be distracted by flashy success. “Even 007 has his off days,” he adds. “Just keep it moving.”

Radio, he says, has taught him that community is everything. “Without the people, you’re just a voice talking to yourself in a studio. The magic only happens when people feel like they’re part of the moment with you.”

To young broadcasters, he offers this advice: “Don’t be fooled by how easy it looks when the mic is on. Broadcasting isn’t about fame—it’s about showing up, doing the work, and building a real connection with real people. Know your ‘why.’ Care genuinely. That’s how you last.”

Temba Mkanda turns 50 not as a man fading into legacy, but as a voice still tuned into the pulse of his community—still telling stories, still listening, still evolving. And in a world that’s often noisy and fast, he remains proof that true voices never go out of style.

