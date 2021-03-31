Thandiswa Mazwai turns 45: Things to know about the musician
Thandiswa Mazwai is celebrating her 45th birthday and many of her fans have taken to their TL to send wishes to the great singer.
Taking to Twitter, the star showed how excited she is as she shared an hilarious animated video as she captioned: “ITS MY BIRTHDAY”
Watch below:
ITS MY BIRTHDAY🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/OxbYluUsry
— Thandiswa Mazwai (@thandiswamazwai) March 31, 2021
Let’s take a look at some details about the songwriter:
- Thandiswa Nyameka Mazwai is a South African musician, and is also the lead vocalist and songwriter of Bongo Maffin born on the 31st of March 1976. She is also known as King Tha.
- In 2004, her first solo project Zabalaza album attained double platinum status and her album also got nominated for Planet Awards on BBC Radio 3.
- Same year In 2004, she won Best Female Artist at Metro FM Awards.
- Her second album, titled “Ibokwe” was produced in 2009, was certified gold status within the few weeks after its release.
- Thandiswa has performed all over the world at venues, including at the 2010 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony, The Apollo in New York, WOMEX, the Cannes Film Festival, Midem, the Hackney Empire, Africa Brazil Festival, FESPACO Film Festival, BBC World Music Awards and many Mandela 46664 concerts.
- In July 2012 she duetted with Paul Simon in Hyde Park, London, in his Graceland album’s 25th anniversary concert.
- She sang the female vocals on “Under African Skies”, which was originally sung by Linda Ronstadt on the Graceland album.
- She is an ambassador for 46664 and an ambassador for the Eastern Cape Province, South Africa.