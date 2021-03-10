Thando Thabethe and Mpho Popps take dance lessons from Master KG (Video)

Master KG goes from being a music producer to becoming a dancer, as he gives Thando Thabethe and Mpho Popps dance lessons.

In a video shared on social media by the comedian, Mpho and Thando were seen watching KG as he dishes out the Jerusalema dance.

“Dance lessons from @masterkgsa himself 😬😬. How did we do?” the comedian captioned post.

Mpho also appreciated reuniting with Thando on the show promoted by Standard Bank. He said himself with the radio star were school mate.

“High school homies reunited as hosts 😎😎. You are such a ball of fun, also congrats on the new gig!”