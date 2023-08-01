How England could line up for 2025-26 series in Australia, with Rehan Ahmed in and Chris Woakes out

England coach Brendon McCullum has confirmed he will lead the team on the next Ashes tour of Australia in 2025-26 after admitting he didn’t want this summer’s captivating series to end.

The New Zealander’s first taste of Ashes cricket saw his team become only the fifth in history to avoid defeat after going 2-0 down in a Test series and the 2-2 draw, sealed with a sensational 49-run win at The Oval on Monday, was the first time since 1957 any team has achieved the feat.

McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have had a transformational effect on England’s fortunes since joining forces last summer, with this latest win making it 13 from 18 Tests in the Bazball era following a run of one in 17 before that.

It sets up the mouth-watering prospect of a rematch in Australia in two-and-a-half years’ time. And McCullum, whose four-year deal with England runs until the end of the 2026 home summer, says he wants to be part of that attempt to win back the urn Down Under.

“Yeah,” he said. “I looked from afar at this series and to now be a part of it and witness how special it is, it’s something quite incredible. I don’t want it to end actually, I think we should go round again and have another five Tests.

“I guess we look at the growth of the team in the last 14-15 months as being quite significant. You look back when the skipper took over, we asked would we be able to take on a great Australian team and go toe to toe with them? I think the answer is yes and that’s a tremendous confidence booster for the group.

“There will be some new faces, there’s no doubt, in two-and-a-half years, for both sides. But I’d imagine again it could be another cracking series when the time comes.”

Both teams may look very different by the time the next Ashes series come around.

For Australia, openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner, both 36, will be gone. Steve Smith, who will be 36 in 2025, may also not be there. As for the bowlers, it may be one series too far for Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who will be 35 and 34 respectively by then.

As for England, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali have already retired and James Anderson, who turned 41 last Sunday, will surely have walked off into the sunset. Chris Woakes, man of the series this summer, will also likely be retired given he’ll be 36 in 2025.

However, the top six that started this series is likely to still be intact – injury and form permitting. The oldest of that group, Joe Root and Stokes, will both 34 by the next Ashes. Hopefully, the knee surgery Stokes may have in the coming weeks means he can return as a full all-rounder after only bowling 29 overs in the series just gone.

There may be question marks over Jonny Bairstow, who turn 36 in 2025, and Mark Wood, who will be 35.

Yet the change in personnel is likely to be more dramatic for Australia than England come the winter of 2025-26.

In terms of a bowling attack for that next Ashes, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue should still be in the mix.

England’s potential line-up for 25-26 England’s possible XI for the next Ashes series in Australia: Zak Crawley (27)

Ben Duckett (31)

Ollie Pope (27)

Joe Root (34)

Harry Brook (26)

Ben Stokes (34)

Jonny Bairstow (36)

Ollie Robinson (31)

Mark Wood (35)

Rehan Ahmed (21)

Josh Tongue (28) (Ages by the next Ashes series in brackets)

The dream scenario is for both Wood and Jofra Archer, who will only be 30 come the next Ashes, to lead the attack in Australia. It would need Archer, battling back from his latest elbow injury, to remain fit and stay committed to playing Test cricket. But that may be a leap of faith too far.

Other fast bowlers who will be in the mix for that tour will be Brydon Carse (29 in 2025), Matthew Potts (27), Surrey’s Gus Atkinson (27) and Olly Stone (32), who was ruled out of this summer’s Ashes through injury.

In terms of spinners, will Rehan Ahmed, who potentially has a big role to play in India this coming winter, be the established spinner ahead of Jack Leach in two-and-a-half years’ time?

And say a batter did lose form or was injured for that next Ashes, it’s likely Dan Lawrence or the highly-rated top-order player Rob Yates would be the next in line to come in.

Whatever the composition of the XI come the first Test at the Gabba in November 2025, if this series is anything to go, we should be in for a treat.