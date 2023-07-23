26
29
33
11
35
43
10
13
37
8
24
14
30
3
20
22
9
1
25
48
23
47
21
34
31
15
40
5
16
32
46
44
39
2
49
4
50
7
18
38
45

The Ashes player ratings: How England and Australia rated in the Fourth Test at Old Trafford

137 4 minutes read


A

ustralia have retained the Ashes after England’s pursuit of victory in the Fourth Test at Old Trafford was scuppered by a washed-out final day.

Here’s how both teams rated in Manchester…

England

Zak Crawley 9

189

Given the circumstances, produced arguably the innings of the series so far to grab the game for England. Rode his luck a little early on but after passing fifty played some staggeringly good drives.


Source link

137 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for pre-season friendly

West Ham XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for pre-season friendly

Ryan Mason insists Tottenham must avoid ‘compensating’ as manager search continues

Ryan Mason insists Tottenham must avoid ‘compensating’ as manager search continues

Andy Murray wins Nottingham Open title to maintain good Wimbledon build-up

Andy Murray wins Nottingham Open title to maintain good Wimbledon build-up

Arsenal transfer rumours: Edmond Tapsoba battle with Tottenham; £15m bid launched; Elye Wahi boost

Arsenal transfer rumours: Edmond Tapsoba battle with Tottenham; £15m bid launched; Elye Wahi boost

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo