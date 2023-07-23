The Ashes player ratings: How England and Australia rated in the Fourth Test at Old Trafford

A ustralia have retained the Ashes after England’s pursuit of victory in the Fourth Test at Old Trafford was scuppered by a washed-out final day.

Here’s how both teams rated in Manchester…

England

Zak Crawley 9

189

Given the circumstances, produced arguably the innings of the series so far to grab the game for England. Rode his luck a little early on but after passing fifty played some staggeringly good drives.

Ben Duckett 2

1

Could’ve left Starc’s outswinger but that’s not his game. Hasn’t yet followed up an excellent Lord’s Test but hard to judge an opener on one opportunity here. A couple of catches in the field.

Moeen Ali 7

54, 1-65 & 0-44

Played his new role at No3 brilliantly, batting with discipline to shield those down the order and then going through the gears on way to first Test fifty in more than four years. Picked up the key wicket of Labuschagne in first innings.

Joe Root 8

84, 1-6

Looked nailed on for a hundred in brutal partnership with Crawley until being bowled by delivery that kept unplayably low. Dangerous with the ball, making Labuschagne breakthrough on fourth afternoon.

Harry Brook 7

61

Never quite at his destructive best but made sure England had chance to hammer home advantage by being there the morning after Crawley’s carnage. Another valuable contribution after Headingley chase.

Ben Stokes 7

51

Like Brook, reigned it in to get through second evening before early boundaries set England rolling again the next day. Clearly considered declaring earlier but decision probably made no difference to the result either way.

Jonny Bairstow 9

99*

A fine return to form with both bat and gloves, kickstarted by a blinding catch to remove Marsh on day one. Beached one shy of what would have been a sensational century but looked like the player of last summer.

Chris Woakes 8

0, 5-62 & 1-31

Is having a terrific impact on this series despite sitting out the first two Tests. The best of England’s seamers here, with a first Ashes five-for even after granting Hazlewood a life with no-ball. Fitness a concern though, having struggled in second innings

Mark Wood 7

6, 1-60 & 3-27

Pace, even if not quite at Headingley’s heights, has changed the dynamic of the series. Got Steve Smith in both innings, including when decimating Australia’s top order on day three.

Stuart Broad 6

7, 2-68 & 0-47

Got Khawaja and Head in the first innings to become only the fifth man in history to 600 Test wickets. Otherwise, his quietest show of the summer but given this was his fifth Test in a row, perhaps not a surprise.

James Anderson 4

5, 1-51 & 0-30

A frustrating, wicketless opening day got a little better with the first-ball scalp of Cummins on day two. Still looks a long way shy of his best, though, and whatever the reason, things just aren’t happening for him this summer. Did show good resolve in partnership with Bairstow.

Australia

David Warner 4

32 & 28

Made 60 runs across his two innings but again failed to go on, including in good batting conditions on first day. Will be under pressure for his place once more heading to the Oval.

Usman Khawaja 3

3 & 18

Opener’s least effective Test of the series so far. Couldn’t believe he’d been given out after tentative poke at Wood but ultra-edge showed a spike. Burned a review with both dismissals.

Marnus Labuschagne 9

51 & 111, 0-3

Looked in much better order when registering first half-century of the tour in first innings, then looked the Labuschagne that dominates at home with superb hundred, only his second outside Australia and the innings that ultimately secured the Urn.

Steve Smith 4

41 & 17

Looked in disbelief with himself at shot played to first ball, which almost resulted in catch in the deep. Eventually fell twice to Wood, done for pace and trapped in first dig, then having an ugly flap at the quick in the second.

Travis Head 4

48 & 1, 0-52

Short-ball vulnerability resurfaced as he succumbed in both innings. Followed the rest of the top order in getting in and then out after being offered first use of a decent pitch. Part-time spin took a pumping.

Mitchell Marsh 7

51 & 31*, 0-57

Looks in such good nick considering how little Test cricket he has played. Followed Leeds century with half here, then frustrated England alongside Labuschagne on fourth afternoon.

Cameron Green 6

16 & 3*, 2-64

Back in the side after minor hamstring injury but unable to get beyond a scratchy start. Actually Australia’s most economical bowler, though, eventually ending both Crawley’s epic and tenth-wicket stand between Anderson and Bairstow.

Alex Carey 3

20

Hasn’t made an impact with the bat since Edgbaston and for the first time here, keeping was not quite up to usual standards as things went awry for tourists in the field.

Mitchell Starc 5

36*, 2-137

Looked Australia’s most dangerous bowler at the top of the innings with the wickets of Duckett and Moeen, before taking the same punishment as everyone else as England charged. Looked very solid with the bat – unclear why Carey was desperate to keep strike.

Pat Cummins 2

1, 1-129

His most difficult Test as captain? Dropped catches, overthrows, byes and some grim bowling figures, topped with baffling captaincy decisions during Crawley’s masterclass. Looks frazzled and a touch jaded physically, understandably so given his workload across a long tour. And yet goes to the Oval with the Ashes secure.

Josh Hazlewood 6

4, 5-126

Promoted to take the new ball alongside Starc and kept plugging away amid the chaos to finish with his tenth Test five-for, albeit an expensive one. Looked good for the fortnight off since Lord’s.