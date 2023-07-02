The Ashes: How England and Australia rated in dramatic Second Test at Lord’s

A ustralia seized a 2-0 Ashes series lead after a 43-run victory over England on a dramatic final day at Lord’s, with Ben Stokes’ sensational 155 ultimately proving in vain.

Here’s how the two sides rated…

England

Ben Duckett 8

98 & 83

Will be gutted not to have converted either of his scores into a hundred, having looked in such good touch throughout, albeit benefitting from controversial call over Mitchell Starc’s non-catch on fourth evening. Nonetheless, an excellent performance.

Zak Crawley 5

48 & 3

Looked in such good touch in the first innings, the leading man in England’s best Ashes opening partnership since Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook. A familiar story, though, as he gifted wicket away when looking set for a big score. Strangled down the leg-side in the second.

Ollie Pope 4

42 & 3

Helped set superb first-innings platform but unnecessary heave started England’s third evening meltdown, then continued his unfortunate habit of getting a second innings pearler. Needs a score. In the wars in the field when suffering and then aggravating a shoulder problem.

Needs a score: England vice-captain Ollie Pope struggled with form and injury at Lord’s / AFP via Getty Images

Joe Root 5

10 & 18

An innings so unlike him, when failing to make the most of a no-ball reprieve in England’s short-ball implosion. Got a good ball from Pat Cummins in the second dig. Made vital double breakthrough with the ball on first evening and an excellent deputy for Pope at bat-pad with three catches.

Harry Brook 3

50 & 4

One of the least convincing fifties you’ll ever see, dropped by Magnus Labuschagne and then out in brainless fashion the next morning. Can expect a short-ball peppering at Headingley and needs to work out a solution quickly. Nothing he could do about Cummins’ cracker.

Ben Stokes 9

17 & 155, 0-21 & 1-26

Looked for so long like he might produce yet another miraculous rescue act, but task was too great. Showed there is room for some common sense in England’s approach in both innings and bowled a trademark marathon spell of bouncers to rein Australia in on fourth afternoon.

Falling short: Ben Stokes’ latest batting heroics proved to be in vain for England / Getty Images

Jonny Bairstow 3

16 & 10

Still not looking quite up to speed behind the stumps, but none of the First Test’s glaring errors. Dozy run-out in the second sparked fury but he could blame no one else and probably spelled the realistic end of England’s chances, even though Stokes somehow kept them alive for another few hours.

Stuart Broad 7

12 & 11, 1-99 & 4-65

Poor in the first innings despite conditions that ought to have suited but showed versatility with four wickets in the second as part of England’s short-ball barrage. Would’ve been five had England reviewed lbw shout against Labuschagne. Kept Stokes company for two hours on last day when clearly furious about Bairstow dismissal.

Ollie Robinson 6

9 & 1, 3-100 & 2-48

Fine ball to dismiss Labuschagne in first dig but pace was well down and did little to correct Matthew Hayden’s assertion that he bowls “nude nuts”. Much better in the second, including brilliant miserly bouncer spell after lunch on fourth day that read nine overs, six maidens, two for seven.

Josh Tongue 7

1 & 19, 3-98 & 2-53

A surprise selection but one that paid off, his pace – while not express – a significant point of difference. Bowled both openers in the first innings with superb deliveries and had Smith out twice to continue his summer hold over the Australian great.

Impressive debut: Surprise selection Josh Tongue showed plenty of pace in the Test arena / AFP via Getty Images

James Anderson 2

0* & 3, 1-53 & 1-64

Off the back of an unremarkable display at Edgbaston, this was a worrying week for the 40-year-old, who lacked usual zip in conditions that have so often seen him excel. Usually safe hands went missing, too, with two drops in the field, though got stuck in with the bat, wearing a few. Will surely be rested for Leeds.

Australia

Usman Khawaja 7

17 & 77

Lives in his own bubble and continues to frustrate England, with 300 runs already in four innings and 775 balls faced, more than twice as many as any other player. The series’ most decisive player so far.

David Warner 6

66 & 25

First innings half-century was his first in England since 2015. Was not entirely chanceless, but looked much better playing with his natural aggression. Strange that he seemed to tweak method slightly in second dig despite success.

Marnus Labuschagne 4

47 & 30

A total of 77 runs don’t quite tell the full story for a player who looks out of sorts and was fortunate to survive as long as he did in the second innings. Questions remain about his record away from home. Uncharacteristic drop of Brook in the field.

Steve Smith 8

110 & 34

An awesome, virtually chanceless hundred in the first innings and fact that England restricting him to 110 felt a good effort says plenty. Played the short ball well until getting out to it. Unlikely to be fussed just yet about apparent vulnerability against Tongue. Relieved that drop of Stokes did not prove costly.

Classy century: Steve Smith helped Australia’s cause with a trademark ton in the first innings / AFP via Getty Images

Travis Head 6

77 & 7, 2-17

Looked set to trouble the record for Australia’s fastest hundred in England when charging to 77 off 73 before dismissal to Root let England back into the game. Picked up a couple of tail-end wickets after Nathan Lyon’s injury.

Cameron Green 5

0 & 18, 1-54 & 1-73

Let off on nought at Edgbaston but not here. Ducked the short ball well in the second innings but then out to the first shot played in anger. Yet another outstanding catch to dismiss Stokes at start of day three, but took some real punishment off the all-rounder on final day.

Alex Carey 7

22 & 21

A quieter time with the bat than at Edgbaston but continues to be so reliable behind the stumps, with stumping of Crawley outstanding and then anticipation and take to break Duckett and Stokes partnership on final morning even better. Run-out of Bairstow sparked huge controversy but ‘keeper did nothing wrong.

Drama: Alex Carey’s stumping of Jonny Bairstow sparked major controversy on the final day / PA

Mitchell Starc 8

6 & 15*, 3-88 & 3-79

Justified his recall with six wickets in the match including a sensational new-ball spell on the fourth evening to leave England’s chase in tatters. Bemused by non-catch decision that would have spelled the end of Duckett on fourth evening but won’t be making that mistake again.

Pat Cummins 7

22* & 11, 1-46 & 3-69

Spell in tandem with Starc ultimately left England too much to do with superb deliveries to get rid of Root and Brook. Some strange captaincy decisions as Stokes ran riot on the final day but got the job done in the end.

Nathan Lyon N/A

7 & 4, 1-35

Fell victim to Sod’s law as his 100th consecutive Test match was ended by a calf injury that could curtail his series, too. By then, had made breakthrough with stumping of Crawley, which seemed likely to be his final act until heroic farce of second-innings cameo on one leg.

Josh Hazlewood 6

4 & 1, 2-71 & 3-80

Backed to follow up Edgbaston despite recent injury problems and while expensive in both innings, effectively finished the game with dismissal of Stokes on the final day.