4
38
47
40
2
34
1
25
15
29
26
43
49
10
18
5
9
39
32
23
44
13
11
46
8
37
48
24
21
45
30
20
3
50
16
7
33
31
35
22
14

The Ashes: Fifth Test in the balance after Steve Smith and Todd Murphy frustrate England

139 3 minutes read


T

his Ashes series’ headline verdict may already be set in stone, but even two days into the Oval’s half-dead rubber, the culture clash goes on without a definite winner.

England’s first innings on day one lasted fewer than 55 overs, Australia’s wrapping up on the second at nearly twice as long, and yet midway through this Fifth Test, such has been the contrast in scoring rates, there is barely a cigarette paper’s width between them.


Source link

139 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Luton fan who sang sick song at Sunderland play-off match at Stadium of Light ends up in court

Luton fan who sang sick song at Sunderland play-off match at Stadium of Light ends up in court

French Open 2023: Cameron Norrie eases into third round with win over Pouille

French Open 2023: Cameron Norrie eases into third round with win over Pouille

Arsenal records £47.8million loss – SportBrief

Zidane says talk of Real Madrid return for Cristiano Ronaldo might be true

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo