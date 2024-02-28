‘The Cry of Winnie Mandela’ makes its way to the stage

Based on the beloved novel by esteemed poet, novelist, and essayist Njabulo Ndebele, The Market Theatre announces the premiere of The Cry of Winnie Mandela. A compelling theatrical production that delves into history, emotion, and the enduring strength of the female South African spirit.

The Cry of Winnie Mandela Based on Novel by Njabulo Ndebele

Ndebele’s highly acclaimed novel was first released in 2003. It captured hearts and minds as an absorbing imagined reflection on four women at a specific period in the history of Southern Africa who spent time waiting for their men to return from exile, mines, political imprisonment, and study abroad.

Their ordinary, ‘private’ stories are anchored to the more powerful public stories of Penelope, of ancient Greek mythology, who waited eighteen years while her husband Odysseus was away, and Winnie Mandela, who waited for twenty-seven years. The women question themselves and each other about why they waited and what this waiting did to them, leading to a series of extraordinary and haunting conversations with one another.

More about ‘The Cry of Winnie Mandela’

Adapted by Alex Burger, the stage production of The Cry of Winnie Mandela will take audiences on a theatrical journey. This poignant play is crafted by an exceptional creative team led by director MoMo Matsunyane, the current Standard Bank Young Artist Award Winner for Theatre. She is working alongside costume designer, Onthatile Matshidiso, sound and videographer, Vangile Z. Mpumlwana, and award-winning set and lighting designer, Wilhelm Disbergen.

The action in the play centers the stories of Ndebele’s imagined four women. Between intense emotional moments and cleverly injected humour, the dynamic theatrical adaptation weaves together the characters’ private accounts. Exposing the shadows, isolation, and complexities of the women’s evocative experiences.

A series of intimate and powerful rituals unfold as they share the profound impact of this period of their lives, delving into the depths of their longing and uncertainty as they forge their stories to that of the life and times of Winnie Mandela.

The universal theme of waiting serves as a starting point; a powerful motif, inviting audiences to reflect on the historical struggles of women while drawing parallels to our own contemporary lives. Through the characters’ shared experiences, the play celebrates the indomitable spirit of women while paying homage to the legacy of Winnie Mandela.

“The Cry of Winnie Mandela is the first new play in a season of productions that we are presenting this year as we reflect on South Africa’s 30 years of democracy. In this 30 Year’s of Democracy Season we aim to present powerful storytelling and exceptional performances. Our hope is to ignite necessary conversations that inspire and challenge audiences. To feel and think about the journey our country has taken and the path we currently are on.” ~ Greg Homann, Artistic Director of The Market Theatre

Production previews from 30 March 2024

You are invited to join an outstanding cast as they gather, sing, and share stories of strength and vulnerability in The Cry of Winnie Mandela. The production previews from 30 March 2024 and is currently scheduled to run until 21 April 2024.

An early-bird special on tickets is available until a week before the production opens. The Market Theatre also offers half-price tickets on Wednesdays at the cost of only R100.

Don’t miss this powerful exploration of love, resilience, courage, and the indomitable spirit of women.

Creative Team

Writer: Alex Burger (adapted from the novel of the same name by Njabulo S. Ndebele)

Director: MoMo Matsunyane

Lighting and Set Design: Wilhelm Disbergen

Costume Design: Onthatile Matshidiso

AV and Sound Design: Vangile Z. Mpumlwana

Cast

Rami Chuene as Mannete

Ayanda Sibisi as Delisiwe

Nambitha Mpumlwana as Winnie Mandela

Siyasanga Papu as Marara

Pulane Rampoana as Mamello

Les Nkosi as Prof Ndebele

When & Where

Season: 30 March – 21 April 2024

Venue: Barney Simon Theatre, Market Theatre

For reduced price block bookings (of 10 or more) and school groups, contact Anthony Ezeoke (Audience Development) at [email protected] or 083 246 4950