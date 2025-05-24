20
The fight is not to ban coal: Minister Moyo

The fight is not to ban coal: Minister Moyo

Zimbabwe’s focus should not be on phasing out coal, but on finding smarter, cleaner ways to use it, Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo has said.

Amid global pressure to abandon fossil fuels, Moyo is urging the country’s energy sector to accelerate innovation and adopt technologies that reduce coal’s environmental impact without sacrificing energy security.

“The fight is not to ban coal,” Moyo said during a visit to the Hwange Power Station.

“The fight is how to find methods—technological methods—to have clean coal so that we can continue to use this resource in Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe possesses significant coal reserves, particularly in Hwange, which remain central to the country’s power generation strategy.

With persistent energy deficits and increasing demand from mining and industrial sectors, the government has continued to invest in thermal power expansion, despite international pressure to pivot to renewables.

“We must continue to use this resource because it is abundant and we think that it can transform our country,” Moyo stated, reinforcing coal’s role in Zimbabwe’s developmental agenda.

However, the minister also acknowledged the importance of energy diversification, pointing to investments in hydroelectric power and other renewable sources.

“Of course we must continue to look for other alternatives just to diversify, just like we are doing with hydro,” he added.

Moyo’s remarks come at a time when global financing for fossil fuel projects is tightening, making it increasingly vital for coal-dependent economies to adopt greener technologies.

Zimbabwe’s energy policymakers now face the challenge of modernizing existing infrastructure, investing in emission-reducing innovations, and training a workforce capable of driving the clean energy transition.

Moyo’s call signals a shift in tone—one that does not ignore coal’s environmental impact but instead insists on innovation to reduce its footprint.

 


