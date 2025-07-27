The Lionesses are ‘proper English’ in the very best sense

From the BoxParks around the country to Corner Corner in the capital, from Toca Socials in Birmingham and White City to Manchester’s Freight Island, the nation bounced, cheered, jumped, yelled in a collective frenzy, joined to the many millions at home communing with England’s footballers.

This game is no longer the domain of men but women; brilliant, fabulous females bringing England to the boil in a way unique to them. This feminising of the national sport, “Proper English” as the motto of this squad goes, is the greatest single advance in the game, football as it should be played, free of all that snarling, simulating, snorting, spitting, ref-bating, boorish machismo.

And free also of the attendant boozed-up pageant that passes for support. There were no chairs flying through the ether in Basel, no running battles between rival supporters, just thousands of fans marching peacefully through cobbled streets, cheered on by locals throwing confetti from windows.

At home it was a Sunday like few others. 27 July, 5pm was the hour around which we organised our weekends. The Lions were great, the cricket has been captivating, the grand prix makes every Sunday tick, but this was something else, something special, our girls; Toonie, Leah, Chloe, our Michelle, especially our Michelle, bringing us together, one big, happy, football family willing them on.

Only sport can do this, compel millions to stop what they are doing and engage in the same endeavour. One more push as my colleague, Katherine Lucas, implored after another exhausting victory to set up the magnificent denouement with Spain. Don’t worry, the players were listening. Oh yes, they made us suffer, falling behind, extra time, penalties, missing first up. Here we go again.

Up stepped our Hannah, making two saves in the shootout to make Basel forever a piece of Hampton’s Court. And then the inevitable Chloe Kelly smashed England to a defence of their European crown, the nation’s first major victory on foreign soil.

Spain had the better of most of it yet England never felt out of it, save for a brief period after the opening goal. Sarina Wiegman did her job in sending out her players without a hint of inferiority. It was then about the quality of both sets of players and the capacity of England to keep the shape and momentum.

Inevitably Spain would be Spain. The goal was well executed, requiring England to respond, to be England, “Proper England” obviously. Before Mariona Caldentey’s excellent finish, the Lionesses showed great composure, another demonstration of the confidence the players had in each other.

There was nothing hurried or panicked about England to that point, despite the best efforts of Spain to induce the condition. After it Spain brought the possession hammer down. None in red is ever marked, the willingness to pass to players in tight spaces characterising the Spanish method.

The ability to take a short pass out of defence, turn and run at the opposition with a swarm of team-mates rushing forward in support has become Spain’s motif. England’s earlier composure disintegrated.

The removal of a half-fit Lauren James at least shifted the momentum England’s way towards the end of the half, signalling the requirement in the second. A fully fit James is such a weapon. It felt like Spain had 11 James’s and all of them absolutely on it.

The arrival of Kelly in James’s stead gave England an immediate lift, a player willing to take on a defender, to run at pace at the opposition and draw the mistake. England needed that injection of energy. And after the break gained by it, Kelly provided the cross for Alessia Russo to equalise.

What we saw thereafter was a new England, demanding the ball, taking it to Spain, who fell back commensurately with the English eruption. England were competing on equal terms and didn’t it feel good.

Yes Spain went again in extra time but England retained their organisation and resolve. Spain of course would have been worthy winners, but this was England’s time, rising to the occasion when it mattered most. It is now up to England’s men to imbibe a little Lioness energy. Should they do that, who knows what they might achieve at next yea’s World Cup.