Rory McIlroy’s pursuit of home Open glory is off to a chaotic start

ROYAL PORTRUSH — The Masters took four days to drain the Rory McIlroy fan base of emotional resource. Northern Ireland might well run out of tranquilisers come Sunday should McIlroy get that far. No eight on the card, yet, but tumult aplenty on the opening day in Portrush.

McIlroy really is a one-man opera, his mood worn on his face, on his shoulders, in his stride. He bounces when he’s up, lopes when he’s down. There is very little in between.

He hit just two of 14 fairways, placing him 149th in the field for driving accuracy, and this arguably the best driver of a tiny white orb the game has seen.

McIlroy set the tone at the first, missing left off the tee and tugged a short par putt wide to open with a bogey. That yielded half a lope. Not great, but still three better than the number he recorded at the opening hole here six years ago.

After 10 holes, however, he was prancing like a Viennese show pony, just one off the lead on three under par. Two holes later he was three back after successive bogeys and loping with a vengeance.

McIlroy’s bag is, of course, freighted with the hopes of millions as well as his clubs. The ball, it seems, behaves accordingly, dancing on a thread governed either by hope or despair.

The 14th was another drama. Sand off the tee leaving him chipping off the side of the green for par. If only, the putt sliding by to take him back where he started, level par.

It was McIlroy’s good fortune that none had run away with the day. Four under was the number in the clubhouse, though Jacob Olesen and Harris English both peaked briefly at five under.

McIlroy wasn’t helped by the pace of play, which shames the professional game. It took 10 minutes shy of six hours for the group to conclude the round. Even the snails were complaining. The clock had ticked past 9pm when McIlroy finally walked off the 18th green.

Portrush is a spectacular track in an arresting setting, but it is a tax on the patience of all when bottlenecks form, as they did in fluctuating conditions.

The early starters arguably had the best of it, though the rain pinned them to the floor for a good hour around noon.

Matt Fitzpatrick had his best day at a major since winning the US Open three years ago with an opening 67 to share the lead. Tyrrell Hatton fired a 68 and Lee Westwood, contesting the championship for the first time in three years, was disappointed with a 69.

“It couldn’t have been any more than 69, I don’t think,” he said. “Probably should have been six or seven under through 12.”

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler closed one off the lead despite the mixed signals earlier in the week about golf’s place in his world. Inevitably there were more questions for him about this.

“I’m trying to play good enough to win the golf tournament,” he said.

“I try to be as honest as I can with the stuff that I’m willing to say. At times I feel like maybe I should be a little less honest.

“It’s just a matter of perspective, but overall just glad to be out playing golf and competing.”

And what of our hero, McIlroy? You guessed it, a birdie at 17 had the plumage out again, that lightness of step evident as he collected his ball from the cup. He closed with a par to finish one under, ready to put us through it all again on day two.