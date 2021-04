The Queen Of Talk Shows In Zimbabwe

Tariro holds a BA in Media Studies, MA in Mass Communication, MBA, and is on her final lap of a Doctorate in Business Studies. I foresee her also contributing to the academic field as Dr Tariro Makanga. At one time, she was a part-time lecturer with the Zimbabwe Open University under the Media Studies programme. Tariro is also a lover of fashion which saw her setting up House of Tari, a fashion outing that hires out ball gowns and outfits for special occasions. So help me appreciate the Queen of talk shows for raising awareness on HIV and AIDs, youth and women issues. I also celebrate her as a businesswoman and professional. I celebrate her even more for her humility because despite her successes, she is still a down to earth woman. I wish her well in the final lap of her PhD studies. I appreciate you vakoma Tariro for being a source of inspiration to me and others.