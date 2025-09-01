11
4
31
2
8
13
20
40
25
38
18
10
22
35
14
32
16
44
29
30
49
15
26
5
34
33
39
1
3
24
43
48
37
9
46
23
The stars who are already catching the eye after the opening month of the League One season – including players from Luton Town, Barnsley, Cardiff City and Port Vale

The stars who are already catching the eye after the opening month of the League One season – including players from Luton Town, Barnsley, Cardiff City and Port Vale

2025-09-01Last Updated: 2025-09-01
336 Less than a minute



The first month of the League One season is already done and dusted.


Source link

2025-09-01Last Updated: 2025-09-01
336 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

2023-07-17
Cherries boss speaks of his relief after Hatters skipper Lockyer is discharged from hospital

Cherries boss speaks of his relief after Hatters skipper Lockyer is discharged from hospital

2023-12-22
Chelsea prepared to rival Arsenal and Liverpool in battle to sign £26m wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo

Chelsea prepared to rival Arsenal and Liverpool in battle to sign £26m wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo

2023-11-15
Mauricio Pochettino likens Chelsea hot seat to electric chair – but he won't lose 'trust' in owners

Mauricio Pochettino likens Chelsea hot seat to electric chair – but he won't lose 'trust' in owners

2023-12-16
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo