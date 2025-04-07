The story of the popular DJ Doowap – For South African DJ, performer, and entrepreneur Doowap, music wasn’t just a dream, it was destiny. Raised in a household where creativity thrived, she was surrounded by the sounds of iconic Kwaito acts and the energy of 90s nightlife, thanks to her parents’ ownership of legendary Johannesburg nightclubs like Morgan’s and Insomnia.

“I’ve had such a magical life already. It’s like a movie,” she says, reflecting on her early exposure to artists like Boom Shaka and TKZee. That passion for music, however, took a few detours before becoming her full-time path.

Initially a springboard diver representing South Africa, Doowap later moved to Canada and the UK. There, she immersed herself in underground music scenes. It was during this time that she discovered Academy of Sound Engineering. (ASE) She started studying sound engineering, a decision that would prove pivotal.

“ASE stood out because their team had such a big footprint in the industry. They weren’t just teaching, many of them were working professionals. That meant real-world exposure, which is so important.”

Returning to South Africa in 2013, Doowap began her studies at ASE while pursuing DJing on the side. Her breakout moment came early. After her first live set at Roxy’s in Melville, she was spotted by YFM and offered her own radio show. “I was like, ‘Mama, I made it!’” she laughs. “But my parents were really insistent on me finishing the course. I’m so glad they did. That foundation has helped me navigate the industry.”

More about Doowap & ASE

From DJing at every major festival in South Africa to performing at Afropunk in New York and touring Asia. Doowap’s journey has been one of consistent reinvention. Along the way, she’s landed long-standing partnerships with global brands like Nike, Oakley, and most recently, Adidas and Maybelline.

Even with international success, she credits ASE for helping her turn raw passion into a structured career. “They teach you how to build your brand. To stand out, and to own your creative voice. I wasn’t afraid to be different, to play garage and drum & bass when everyone else was doing house or hip-hop.”

A particular highlight from her time at ASE was the Music Law and Contracts class with Nick Matzukis. “Nick changed my life. He taught us how to value ourselves and our work. He said, ‘If they walk away from a deal, it wasn’t meant for you.’ That stuck with me.”

Those lessons have paid off. Doowap now owns all her masters, maintains full creative control, and navigates contracts with confidence. “I haven’t signed to a label because I want to own everything I create. It’s tougher, but I know I’m building something that’s mine.”

Even now, over a decade into her career, she’s still learning. “If there’s one thing, I wish I’d been taught earlier, it’s financial literacy. Creatives often don’t think about retirement or saving. That’s the next frontier for me. It’s something I hope gets more focus in music education.”

Doowap Now

Currently, Doowap is championing Bacardi music. A genre she believes is ready for its global moment. Her latest single, Shay’sthombe, features in a Maybelline campaign. She is also the face of the brand and is set to roll out across Africa. She has three more singles lined up for release this year.

To young South Africans dreaming of a creative career, her message is simple. Start now. “Don’t wait for perfection. Just begin – drop something. You can improve later. Consistency is everything.”

For Doowap, turning passion into a dream hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worth it. “When it’s your time, it’s your time. It might take a year, or twelve. But if you stay true to yourself and put in the work, it will happen.”

Follow Doowap on instagram here