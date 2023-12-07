The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island returns to SA Screens – Get ready for a cinematic treat as the sequel to “The Umbrella Men.”

“The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island” makes its grand return to South African screens. Bringing with it, the iconic charm of Cape Town’s Bo Kaap and a hearty dose of humour and adventure on the high seas.

This highly anticipated sequel follows in the footsteps of its acclaimed predecessor, “The Umbrella Men,” which delighted audiences in June 2022.

“We are both ecstatic and proud to release what is fast becoming a celebrated film franchise in South Africa, we are very excited for the world to see our beautiful film,” says John Barker, Director/Writer of both the Umbrella Men films.

“Viewers can look forward to more laughs and close shaves in this truly South African story. Exploring timeless themes of family, friendship, and preserving a legacy.”

The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island – The plot

Produced by Known Associates Entertainment (KAE) and co-produced by EVOD,“ The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island” continues the story of a motley crew of musicians who famously pulled off a bank heist. This, to save the iconic Goema Club in Bo Kaap, in the first “The Umbrella Men”. Their lives revolve around the cherished Cape Minstrels tradition, culminating in the annual Carnival on New Year’s Day.

In this latest instalment, the gang finds their lives upended when The Umbrella Men, Jerome, Mortimer and Tiger, are arrested for trading in counterfeit currency. They are incarcerated at the reopened Robben Island, leaving Keisha, Aunty Valerie, and Mila to hatch a daring plan to break them out of the notorious prison.

Their mission also involves thwarting the nefarious Tariq Cupido’s plot to dominate South Africa’s perlemoen trade and blackmail the government. Resulting in a thrilling blend of South African comedy and crime drama.

The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island Cast

The film boasts an ensemble cast of South African entertainment legends. This includes Jaques de Silva as Jerome Adams. Shamilla Miller as Keisha, and Keenan Arrison as Mortimer.

Joining them are June van Merch as Aunty Valerie. Omar Adams as Uncle Percy. Kagiso Lediga as Tendeka. Joey Yusuf Rasdien as Tiger, and a cameo performance by South African music musician Sho Madjozi among others.

“The movie brings a classic South African story to life in the heart of our beautiful mother city. Showcasing our talent to a global audience. It’s a proud moment for our country and its vibrant film industry.” ~ Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, Producer and CEO of Known Associates Entertainment.

The film is not only a treat for movie enthusiasts but also a significant boost to Cape Town’s tourism. Marketing it as a prime film destination. It provides a unique opportunity for the upliftment of local talent, crew, and associated industries that contributed to its production.

World premiere Toronto International Film Festival

Following the successful world premiere of the film at the 48 the edition of the Toronto International Film Festival in September, “The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island” premiered in South Africa on Tuesday at an exclusive, Red Carpet premiere. This took place at Nu Metro Cinemas in Hyde Park. This will be followed by its Amazon Prime Video release on December 8th and it’s EVOD release.

Get ready for an unforgettable journey through the colourful streets of Cape Town! Bringing humour, adventure, and a touch of South African magic.